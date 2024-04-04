Gov Landry to college athletes and National Anthem: If you don’t like it, well guess what you don’t have to play the sport

During an appearance on Fox News’ America Reports Governor Jeff Landry said he’s sent letters to all the Louisiana college boards encouraging them to implement a policy that student-athletes be present during the National Anthem.

“The National Anthem is as much a part of American sports as is the actual game that’s being played. And the fact that there’s not a policy that says listen these players are going to be out there and respect the flag and respect those that go out there and protect us is really disrespectful in and of itself,” said Landry.

Landry posted on social media Tuesday morning after the LSU Lady Tigers weren’t on the court for the National Anthem Monday night, he wants such policies implemented that student-athletes risk their athletic scholarships if they aren’t present. When asked if athletes would be required to stand …

“Well, that’s what the university should put in place. They should, everybody should respect the flag, if you don’t like it, well guess what you don’t have to play the sport,” said Landry.

Thank you @SandraSmithFox for having me on @FoxNews today. The national anthem is just as much a part of American sports as the game being played. This issue stems from the top and it’s time we finally correct it. pic.twitter.com/ZP88bcXGT2 — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) April 3, 2024

The Republican governor said the fact that Iowa players were present during the National Anthem and LSU players weren’t only highlighted the issue and sparked his social media post.

“And what we’re going to do is work in Louisiana and say listen, college athletes need to understand that in order to be truly united, in order to truly have civics and civility we all need to be united under one flag and respect that anthem,” said Landry.

Landry’s post also included “Above respect for that game is a deeper respect for those that serve to protect us and unite us under one flag.”