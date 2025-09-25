GONE IN 16 SECONDS … LSU Defense Must Get To The Starting Grid Fast For Ole Miss Offense

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

“If you’re not first, you’re last” was the motto of Ricky Bobby in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” the NASCAR film classic of 2006, not to be confused with 1974’s and 2000’s outstanding “Gone In 60 Seconds.” But you get the drafting, so to speak.

The motto was handed down by Bobby’s usually absentee father Reese, or at least that’s what he thought.

But it worked for him.

And that is what LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker has been preaching this week going into Saturday’s game between No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) and No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi (2:30 p.m., ABC).

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who could pass in a stretch run for actor Will Ferrell, who portrays Ricky Bobby, likes to do everything fast on offense. And as has been the case since he took over the Rebels in 2020, Ole Miss has one of the nation’s very best offenses.

The Rebels are No. 9 in the nation in total offense with 543.3 yards a game, No. 12 in scoring with 44.8 points a game and No. 14 in passing yards with 325 a game.

And they’re fast.

“Oh, they’re a very tempo offense,” LSU defensive end Patrick Payton said Tuesday night. “They move very fast, like about 16 seconds per play.”

College teams have 40 seconds on the play clock to get off the next play, or 25 seconds after penalties. Kiffin doesn’t need much of that time at all.

“After the play, they get right back on the ball,” Payton said. “So, if you make a big play and celebrate, you’ve got to get back into the game quick. You’ve got to get back to home, get the signal, because they’re going to go fast.”

LSU’s defense is at the top of the rankings as well – No. 9 in scoring defense at 9.3 points allowed a game, No. 10 against the run with 64 yards a game and No. 17 in total defense at 246.3 yards a game. The Tigers are an average No. 43 against the pass with 182 yards allowed a game, but a more comprehensive statistic is pass efficiency defense. And LSU is No. 20 there with a 102.3 score as the Tigers have six interceptions against three touchdown passes allowed.

But LSU has not played close to as dangerous and varied an offense as that of Ole Miss. The Rebels also have an elusive, dual threat quarterback in senior transfer Trinidad Chambliss, who is expected to start for the third straight game. Original starter Austin Simmons has been nursing an ankle injury.

“This is where the separation starts to begin,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday. “Ole Miss has certainly an offense that has again put up incredible numbers. They’re so efficient and balanced at what they do and how they do it.”

And they do it fast.

“Yeah, their tempo is the best in the league,” Kelly said. “So, you have to get lined up. And in some instances, it keeps you from doing too much. You’ve got to get your cleats to the ground. You’ve got to be fundamentally sound, and Lane does a great job of adapting to what goes on in the game. More than anything else, you can plan for things to happen, but then you have to prepare for what’s the next step.”

So, the coaches have to be on their feet as quickly as the players.

“Coach Baker has been preaching since Monday when we had our scouting reports, ‘Get home’ after every play – good play or bad play,” Payton said. “They make a play, we make a play, get back to your spot, get the call, get lined up, because they’re going to go fast. And they’re not going to wait on you. They snap the ball when they’re ready. If you’re not ready, then they’ll catch you off guard.”

LSU will continue to rotate defensive ends for senior starters Jack Pyburn (12 tackles, 1 sack) and Payton (6 tackles, half sack, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 pass breakup). Senior Jimari Butler has five tackles with two hurries and two pass breakups off the bench.

But the Tigers will be without their other No. 2 defensive end as sophomore Gabriel Reliford (8 tackles, 1 for loss) is out with a dislocated shoulder. Little-used sophomore Dylan Carpenter (2 tackles, 1 sack), who got a sack Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana in his second game of the season, is expected to replace Reliford. But others will likely be needed so Payton and Pyburn can take a pit stop.

Other ends with little experience who could be in the rotation are redshirt freshmen CJ Jackson and Kolaj Cobbins and true freshman Damien Shanklin.

“It’s good to know that if you need a breather, especially in a game like this with a tempo-fast offense like Ole Miss, it’s going to be crucial to have depth,” Payton said.

In the meantime, the Tigers are fueling up.

“We’ve got to be very conditioned,” Payton said. “We’ve got to hydrate very well.”