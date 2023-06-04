Golden moment: LSU signee Van Lith helps Team USA to gold in 3×3 World Cup

VIENNA, Austria – LSU signee Hailey Van Lith and Team USA defeated France, 16-12, in the championship to claim the gold medal at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup on Sunday.

Van Lith, a transfer from Louisville, is now a five-time USA Basketball gold medalist (5-on-5 and 3×3). This was her second time playing with the senior team and it marks her first gold medal at that level.

Team USA made it out of pool play dropping only one game, its opener against Canada before reeling off seven wins in a row to claim gold. Van Lith led the squad in scoring in three games

In the championship game, Van Lith had seven points and points rebounds. She averaged 6.3 points in the tournament.