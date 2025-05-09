GOAT Skip Bertman And Former Pitcher Trey Hodges On LSU-Arkansas And Tigers’ 2000 National Title

May 9, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Baseball, Podcast 0
On Base with Skip Bertman

On Base With Skip Bertman, Episode 1 | Former LSU coach Skip Bertman discusses LSU’s critical series against Arkansas beginning Friday at Alex Box Stadium (weather permitting) and compares it to his fifth and final national championship team in 2000. Pitcher Trey Hodges, the College World Series MVP that year, joins Bertman.

SKIP BERTMAN TO BE SIGNING COPIES OF HIS BOOK AT LSU-ARKANSAS GAME SATURDAY

For more on Bertman, read his biography, “Everything Matters In Baseball,” by Tiger Rag’s Glenn Guilbeau. It is available online at acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and at Barnes & Noble stores in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette.

