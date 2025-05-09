GOAT Skip Bertman And Former Pitcher Trey Hodges On LSU-Arkansas And Tigers’ 2000 National Title

On Base With Skip Bertman, Episode 1 | Former LSU coach Skip Bertman discusses LSU’s critical series against Arkansas beginning Friday at Alex Box Stadium (weather permitting) and compares it to his fifth and final national championship team in 2000. Pitcher Trey Hodges, the College World Series MVP that year, joins Bertman.

