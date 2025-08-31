GLENN GUILBEAU: The Tigers Desperately Needed To Break Through The Pressure Barrier, And Boy Did They

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

CLEMSON, S.C. – Brian Kelly just beat Nick Saban again.

Until Saturday night here when the No. 9 Tigers beat No. 4 Clemson, 17-10, Kelly’s biggest win as LSU’s coach was 32-31 over No. 6 Alabama and Saban in overtime on Nov. 5, 2022, in Tiger Stadium.

Well, this win just beat that win over Alabama.

That was a huge victory four years ago because of Alabama’s and Saban’s history of beating LSU. And that win put LSU in position to reach the playoffs. That didn’t work out, but still it was Alabama.

That victory, however, came in Kelly’s first season. He was on his honeymoon and didn’t need that win nearly as much as this one.

Kelly is in his fourth season now at LSU, and he has been a disappointment. There have been no playoffs. And there have been three or four losses a year. He wasn’t in trouble of losing his job, but he was starting to incrementally descend, as Les Miles gradually did.

Kelly needed to change the narrative. He and his team needed to break through the pressure barrier, as Skip Bertman used to say. Kelly needed to be 1-0. And he did it.

And after 0-1 in his first three seasons, 1-0 never looked so good.

“Obviously, I’m so pleased for our players,” Kelly said. “Our staff – they made the plays today.”

The offense struggled through most of the night, but in the end, it made the plays. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier didn’t throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, but he didn’t have any turnovers and only one sack in completing 28 of 38 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan clearly looks like he is using a new playbook. The Tigers were able to run the ball decently, and that’s all they need – 108 yards on 31 carries. There was misdirection that worked. There was creativity. Caden Durham gained 74 on 17 carries. That hurt Clemson and allowed LSU to dominate the time of possession – 10:40 to 4:20 in the third quarter.

In the second half overall, when the Tigers erased a 10-3 deficit to win, LSU held the ball for more than 20 minutes while Clemson had it under 10.

“Did we even have a negative running play?” Nussmeier asked. “The running game was awesome.”

And defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit shut Clemson out the entire second half. It harassed quarterback Cade Klubnik, and it held Clemson to 31 yards rushing on 20 carries.

“We controlled the clock,” Kelly said. “Just the resolve. There are tactical things, but you’ve got to have grit. We controlled the second half with the offensive line, and that’s a reworked offensive line.”

Uh, yeah – like five new starters with a lot of youth.

“We knew what we needed to be better at this season,” Kelly said. “We had to be better at the running game.”

Even Nussmeier rushed twice for first downs on designed plays.

“I can’t remember the last time I saw that,” Kelly said.

And finally, he admitted just how significant this win was.

“These wins are big,” Kelly said. “And there’s a boomerang effect.”

You can say that again, because we’ve seen the boomerang the other way after 0-1.

Kelly and LSU are finally on their way, and Clemson still looks very much like the best team on its schedule. You saw the Alabama loss, right.

It’s a new day.

“How about them Tigers, huh?” Nussmeier said. “How about that defense?”

Hadn’t seen LSU play defense like that in years.

This is going to be a fun year.