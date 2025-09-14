GLENN GUILBEAU: Brian Kelly Goes Off On Question About Bad Offense, And He Was Right

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It was a fair question by talented, veteran WBRZ sports anchor Michael Cauble Saturday night after No. 3 LSU went to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the SEC with an old-fashioned, 20-10 win over Florida.

An Old-Fashioned cocktail-deserving win, I might add.

So does this mean a certain AP poll voter will push Florida up another couple spots? … No. 3 LSU 20, Florida 10 in an Old School SEC game that Charles Alexander would’ve dominated:https://t.co/c365N70il8 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 14, 2025

The Tigers lost the heart and soul of their defense on Florida’s third offensive play of the game when junior All-SEC linebacker Whit Weeks was ejected for targeting. And quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was a meager 3-of-8 passing for 29 yards in the first quarter. The running game wasn’t much either in the first period with 16 yards on six carries. And LSU had all of one first down.

But LSU found a way to win with what is looking like its best defense since 2011, Brad Wing-type punting from that year as well from Grant Chadwick and with Nussmeier and the running game doing just enough.

So, Kelly wasn’t in the mood to hear a question about how much the offense struggled early, particularly as the first question of the press conference. And what followed was awesome.

CAUBLE: “I know you love these media postgame sessions, but what can you see with your offense?”

KELLY: “STOP. Really, is that the first question? We won the game, 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game. We played the game to win the game.”

CAUBLE: “All right. How about third down then? What is going on with third down (4-for-14)?”

KELLY: “It’s one game. Last game, we were great on third down. You’re micro. You’re looking at this from the wrong perspective. LSU won the football game. Won the game. I don’t know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy.”

CAUBLE: “No, I think they want to know why you can’t run the ball, quite honestly.”

LSU did finish with 96 yards on 25 carries for 3.8-yard average, but 51 came with 1:49 to play from tailback Caden Durham.

KELLY: “We can run the ball. Did you see the last play of the game? That’s all you NEED! Those are ridiculous questions. And I’m getting tired of it. That football team just worked their tail off to get an SEC win, and you want to know what’s wrong. You know what? You’re spoiled. Give them some respect. How about that? Give them some respect instead of micro-analyzing every little thing. This is ridiculous. For a group of seasoned reporters, that kind of question is so out of line.”

What he said.

Then another questioner asked about Dashawn Spears two interceptions, including a 58-yard pick six for the 20-10 lead in the third quarter.

“THAT’S A GREAT QUESTION! Thank you,” Kelly said. “You’re my favorite reporter now.”

Kelly tried to move on, but he returned to the question that aggravated him.

“I see it so differently than you guys,” he said. “You want to immediately attack it. I love what they did tonight. They found a way to win. If you guys don’t like that, I really don’t care. Because I’m so happy for those guys, because they’re in their singing. Because they worked their tails off tonight. And that’s the point.”

And here comes his funniest quote of the night, and this guy Kelly is funny. He could take this on the road.

“I’m not trying to embarrass you,” he said. “But it was a stupid question.”

What he said.

After the press conference, I spoke to Kelly briefly, and he asked myself and another reporter what we thought. I said the offense issues was a fair question, but considering what happened in the game and how LSU came back from Whit Weeks’ injury, it should’ve been question No. 10.

“I would’ve had no problem if it was question No. 10,” Kelly said.

And he was right again.

As I said earlier this season, this is going to be a fun season.