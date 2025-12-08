Giving Lane Kiffin’s 1st LSU Signing Class A Hard Look | Analysis

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin had some anxious moments, but he managed to retain the Tigers’ top commitments last week in No. 1 overall prospect Lamar Brown from University High in Baton Rouge and No. 1 defensive tackle Richard Anderson of Edna Karr High in New Orleans last week during the early signing period of high school recruiting.

Lane Kiffin gave up drinking years ago, but he should at least pop a non-alcohol beer on this TGIF as he ends a hectic 1st week as LSU’s coach with a flourish.https://t.co/1Hzx77fcHl — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 5, 2025

Kiffin and his staff also made it clear they weren’t afraid to swing big, taking late shots at No. 3 wide receiver and No. 32 overall prospect Chris Henry, a five-star prospect from of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, and No. 11 wide receiver and No. 89 player Jase Mathews, a four-star prospect from Greene County High in Leakesville, Mississippi. Henry chose Ohio State, and Mathews signed with Ole Miss.

He also made a stab at No. 22 wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford, a four-star prospect from Northrop High in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the No. 1 player in his state. But Guilford also signed with Ohio State.

LSU signed a total of 14 players in the period from Wednesday through Friday. with eight on defense players and six on offense. The 2026 class is ranked No. 13 by 247sports.com going into the second signing period that starts on Feb. 4. But the Tigers’ 14 signees are is of the highest quality as LSU has the best average grade per player in the country at 93.81.

Here’s a look at LSU’s signees by position:

THE DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE (4) – DE Lamar Brown, DT Richard Anderson, DE Trenton Henderson, DT Deuce Geralds.

– LSU’s 2026 recruiting class is highlighted by its loaded defensive line. The Tigers not only signed the top recruit in the nation in Brown, who plays defensive tackle, but also added Anderson, the No. 12 overall player in the country. Then Kiffin got the No. 1 edge rusher in the state of Florida in Trenton Henderson and the No. 4 defensive tackle in Deuce Geralds. All were committed to LSU before Kiffin arrived, but he had to do some convincing as his staff was in flux.

Keeping Blake Baker as defensive coordinator was key as Baker could be the Tulane head coach now.

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is following what he calls “The Kirby Smart Plan.”https://t.co/oSBqYh1tX9 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 8, 2025

– The Tigers have struggled to land and develop talent at defensive line, but that may not be a problem now after signing four of the most sought-after trench players in this cycle.

Key Departures: DT Bernard Gooden, DT Ahmad Breaux, DE Jack Pyburn, DE Patrick Peyton, DE Jimari Butler

Transfer Portal Outlook

– Although LSU has talented newcomers coming, it needs to find some experienced linemen at both edge and tackle when the portal opens up on January 2.

LINEBACKERS (0)

– The Tigers did not sign a linebacker in the early national signing day period, so Kiffin and company must turn their attention to the position in the transfer portal as well as in the late national signing period in February.

Key Departures: Harold Perkins Jr., West Weeks.

Transfer Portal Outlook

– A big reason the Tigers did not go after any linebackers is because LSU is expected to return junior Whit Weeks, sophomore Davhon Keys and redshirt freshman Tylen Singleton, who all played significant snaps in 2025.

– But LSU still needs to go after a middle linebacker and an outside linebacker in the portal.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (4) – CB Havon Finney, S Aiden Hall, CB Dez Ellis, S Isaiah Washington.

– The Tigers look fine with its defensive backs for 2026 after signing No. 17 CB Havon Finney and No. 17 safety Aiden Hall and adding three-star prospects Dez Ellis and Isaiah Washington.

– With defensive back coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen expected to be retained, the Tigers will need to develop youth.

Key Departures: CB Mansoor Delane, S AJ Haulcy.

Transfer Portal Outlook

– Mansoor Delane and AJ Haulcy were among the best players in the country at their positions. LSU will have to attack the transfer portal hard to equal their contributions.

THE OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK (0)

– Kiffin made an 11th hour push for No. 10 quarterback and South Carolina commitment Landon Duckworth, but he stayed with the Gamecocks.

Key Departure – Garrett Nussmeier

Transfer Portal Outlook

– Ole Miss star dual threat quarterback Trinidad Chambliss could make a move toward LSU and his former coach, should he be awarded another senior season in 2026. He is petitioning the NCAA for another season. Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt may also transfer elsewhere.

– There is not a proven, quality quarterback on campus, so look for much movement from Kiffin.

RUNNING BACK (0)

– LSU returns Harlem Berry for his sophomore season in 2026 after looking impressive late in the 2025 season. Also back will be Caden Durham as a junior after again showing promise last season.

Transfer Portal Outlook

– Do not be surprised if Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy tries to reunite with his former head coach. Such a transfer may motivate Berry and/or Durham to enter the portal.

WIDE RECEIVER (3) – Jabari Mack, Corey Barber, Brayden Allen

Key Departures – Zavion Thomas, Barion Brown, Chris Hilton Jr.

Transfer Portal Outlook

– LSU could target another Ole Miss player here in wide receiver Winston Watkins.

TIGHT END (1) – JC Anderson.

Key Departure – Bauer Sharp.

Transfer Portal Outlook

– LSU is likely to return 6-foot-7 sophomore Trey’Dez Green, and Anderson is also 6-7, so the Tigers have bookends.

OFFENSIVE LINE (2) – Brysten Martinez, Ryan Miret.

Key Departure – G Josh Thompson.

Transfer Portal Outlook

– The offensive line returns virtually everyone who played significant snaps in 2025, other than Thompson, but the results were not good. For example, LSU’s running game finished 120th in the nation with 106.3 yards a game and 87th in sacks allowed with 2.08 a game and 25 on the season. So, Kiffin and staff need to find veteran players who can make immediate contributions.