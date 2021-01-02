Gilbert enters transfer portal, Hines says he’ll be back for the Tigers

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert is no longer an LSU tight end.

The Tigers’ off-season waiver wire continued Saturday when Gilbert announced via social media he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

‘”I’d like to announce that I’m verbally entering the transfer portal,”: Gilbert wrote. I’d like to than God for all the blessings he bestows upon me.”

The former five-star recruit, a Marietta, Ga. native and 2020 National High School Gatorade Player of the caught 35 passes for 368 yards (10.5 average) and two touchdowns when he quit the team Nov. 29.

Meanwhile on Friday, LSU junior starting right guard Chasen Hines announced he was bypassing entering the NFL Draft and returning to the Tigers for his senior year.

I