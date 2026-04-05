Gavin Guidry, Coming Off Rocky Stretch Going Into Start Sunday At Tennessee, Is Scratched

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Junior right-hander Gavin Guidry was scratched as LSU’s starting pitcher for Sunday’s third and deciding game of the series without an injury given by LSU coach Jay Johnson.

Guidry (3-3, 6.64 ERA, 1 save) has not won a game since Feb. 27 against Dartmouth and did struggle in his last six appearances, including his last two in which he allowed eight runs on five hits with eight walks in four and two-thirds innings.

Senior right-hander Grant Fontenot (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 2 saves) started after not allowing an earned run in his last seven appearances over nine innings in relief with 12 strikeouts and five walks. But Fontenot allowed three runs on two hits in two and two-thirds innings on Sunday before Zac Cowan (1-0, 4.38 ERA, 1 save) relieved him with runners on in the third. Cowan gave up a grand slam to Blaine Brown to put Tennessee up 5-0 with two of the four runs charged to Cowan.

Tennessee (20-11, 4-7 Southeastern Conference) started left-hander Evan Bianco (2-2, 4.00 ERA) against the Tigers (21-11, 5-6 SEC). First pitch was at noon on SEC Network+.

“If I’d have known, I would’ve brought some umbrellas.”

-LSU coach John Brady on Tigers’ Second Line dance to the Final Four in Indianapolis 20 years ago this weekend.https://t.co/H9z6JDEoHf — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 4, 2026

LSU lost Saturday, 4-1, as it was held to five and zero after the fifth inning.

“The pitchers did their job,” Johnson said after the game. “Got to do a little more offensively.”