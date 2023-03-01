Gavin Dugas ninth inning home run powers No. 1 LSU past Texas, 3-0

Gavin Dugas’s three-run home run in the top of the ninth lifted No. 1 LSU to a 3-0 win over Texas in Austin on Tuesday night.

Dugas, with one out in the ninth, turned on a 2-1 pitch from Texas reliever Antoine Duplantier and drove the ball over the left center field wall, driving in Jordan Thompson and Brady Neal.

Dugas was the first batter Duplantier faced after he relieved Chris Stuart who began the ninth by walking Thompson and Neal before managing to strike out Ben Nippolt.

It was Dugas’ first hit of the game, and only the fourth of the game for LSU (7-1).

Texas (3-5) also only had four hits for the game.

Nate Ackenhausen (1-0), who pitched 3.1 innings in relief of LSU starter Thatcher Hurd, got the win, while Christian Little picked up the save for the Tigers after shutting down Texas in the bottom of the ninth.

(More to come)