Gary Redus’ Future At LSU For Remainder Of Season Remains Uncertain

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU assistant coach Gary Redus II was hired as the new Rutgers women’s basketball head coach on Monday, but it remains unclear whether he will finish the season in Baton Rouge with the Tigers.

. @KimMulkey you took a chance on me when a lot of people chose not to. Your belief in me never wavered and your support has always been second to none. Thank you for the guidance and the mentorship. Thank you for allowing me to soar and supporting me in this next step! https://t.co/1oMV2FIEiE — Gary Redus (@iGREDUS) March 10, 2026

Redus’ hiring process moved quickly, which is not surprising given Rutgers’ familiarity with him. Former LSU Associate Athletic Director Keli Zinn and former LSU president William F. Tate IV are both now at Rutgers and were already aware that Redus was an up-and-coming coach.

When Zinn decided to part ways with former head coach Coquese Washington on March 2 following the Scarlet Knights’ 9-20 season, the administration likely moved quickly to pursue Redus.

It is still very possible that Redus finishes the season in Baton Rouge, though doing so would require him to juggle responsibilities with two programs. A similar situation occurred recently when former South Carolina women’s basketball assistant Winston Gandy was hired by Grand Canyon University to replace Molly Miller after the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season. Gandy traveled to Phoenix for his introductory press conference before returning to Columbia to finish the season with the Gamecocks.

Redus could take a similar approach. While it is still early, it may be in his best interest to begin meeting with the current Rutgers roster while also evaluating what additions he may need moving forward.

If Redus does not return to LSU for the remainder of the season, the on-court impact for the Tigers would likely be manageable. Redus primarily worked with the guards, but his absence would be felt more during the offseason, particularly in recruiting.

LSU will practice for the first time since being eliminated in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday.

It will also be important to monitor any potential movement on LSU’s roster following the 2026 season.

Redus played an important role in bringing this year’s freshman class to campus, including guards Bella Hines and Divine Bourrage, along with forwards Grace Knox and ZaKiyah Johnson.

He also helped LSU sign unanimous No. 1 recruiting classes in both 2023 and 2025 and was heavily involved in recruiting five-star forward Lola Lampley to the Tigers’ 2026 class.