Garrett Nussmeier Surgery Talk “Silly, Misinformation,” And Not Fact Based – Brian Kelly

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is not out for the season because of an abdominal injury that has bothered him since August, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday morning on the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference.

He is expected to play in the Tigers’ next game against South Carolina on Oct. 11 after an open date this Saturday.

“Yeah, that’s just, that’s misinformation,” Kelly said when asked about Nussmeier surgery speculation. “Those are not based on any facts. They’re quite silly, actually. People want to know, but this is misinformation.”

Nussmeier, a fifth-year senior who threw for more than 4,000 yards last season, has obviously thrown the football differently this season than he did last year. He has been inaccurate – often overthrowing or underthrowing receivers all season. Even when on target, his passes have not had a lot of zip.

Kelly said Nussmeier had a torso injury on Sept. 15, which was two days after LSU beat Florida in game three. After Nussmeier struggled with his accuracy and threw a few floaters in a 24-19 loss at Ole Miss Saturday, Kelly said, “All I can tell you is he’s healthy.”

He changed that tune a bit on Wednesday.

“Yeah, early on he had an ab strain,” Kelly said, referencing the abdomen for the first time after previously calling it a torso and core injury, which includes the abdomen. “And it’s been slow to heal, but as I had mentioned (on Sept. 15), he’s on the back side of that. And he’s getting rest this week. And he’ll be the Garrett Nussmeier that he needs to be as we get into the very difficult part of our schedule.”

Tiger Rag has referred to the injury as an abdomen issue since news of the injury broke on Sept. 15.

Kelly had said on Sept. 15 that Nussmeier wouldn’t be past the injury until likely after the open date, which is this week. The No. 13 Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) play on Saturday night, Oct. 11, against South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC) in Tiger Stadium.

Nussmeier is not expected to be throwing a lot of passes in practices this week and next before the South Carolina game.

“Our training staff and physicians have treated him with medication, and that’s been part of the protocol,” Kelly said. “But we knew coming to this bye week that this was going to be the time for us not to be pushing him. This is where he could really, truly be the best version of himself. So, our training staff has done a great job, and again, I think you’re going to see the best football as we move forward from Garrett Nussmeier.”

AARON ANDERSON INJURY UPDATE

LSU starting wide receiver suffered an elbow injury and other injuries in the loss at Ole Miss and left the game in the first half. He is expected to be ready for the South Carolina game.

“He had a litany of things – hip, toe, knee,” Kelly said. “Yeah, he’s banged up. If we were playing Saturday, he’d probably answer the bell. But he’s going to benefit greatly from te week off.”

Anderson, a redshirt junior from Karr High in New Orleans who was at Alabama in the 2022 season before transferring to LSU, leads the Tigers with 305 receiving yards and a 13.3-yard average per catch this season on 23 receptions. He led LSU with 61 catches for 884 yards last year.