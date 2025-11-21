Garrett Nussmeier Ruled Out For Saturday With Injury, But Whit Weeks Is Probable For Game

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will not play Saturday against Western Kentucky because of his abdomen injury, and coach Frank Wilson hinted that he may not play the regular season finale on Nov. 29 at No. 8 Oklahoma either.

But starting linebacker Whit Weeks is probable going into a game for the first time since he suffered his ankle injury on Oct. 11 against South Carolina that caused him to miss the last four games.

“He will not participate,” Wilson said after practice on Thursday night of Nussmeier, a fifth-year senior who re-injured an abdomen injury at practice a week ago Thursday, according to Wilson.

Nussmeier played with the abdomen injury suffered in August in pain for most of the season. He has not played since the Tigers (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) fell out of College Football Playoff contention on Nov. 8 in a 20-9 loss at No. 4 Alabama.

Sophomore Michael Van Buren is expected to start for the second straight week for Nussmeier. And that will be Van Buren’s fifth game of the season, which means he cannot be red-shirted and play next season at LSU or another school as a sophomore again.

“Garrett is a no go,” Wilson said. “He will be out for the game.”

Kickoff against 22-point underdog Western Kentucky (8-2, 6-1 Conference-USA) is at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.

The news is better for Weeks.

“Whit is probable,” Wilson said. “He’s had a good week of practice. I thought he showed tremendous progress. He’s talking and feeling the right way. In what capacity and how much, I’m not sure. But right now, I would say he’s probable.”

Wilson was asked if Nussmeier may play in LSU’s regular season finale at No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2, 4-2 SEC) on Nov. 29.

“I think there’s a want-to for him,” he said. “But I also think there’s a consciousness of care not to tear up scar tissue or make a matter worse than what it needs to be. There’s certainly a want. He wants to play. He’s just not able to at the moment.”

Nussmeier is projected as a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft in April, but he could also fall into the second round. During a much better season last year individually, Nussmeier was seen as a possible high first round pick, but he chose to return to LSU.