Garrett Nussmeier Playing Status For Oklahoma Is More Later – As In Probably Not – Than Sooner

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said about the same thing he has the last two weeks about injured quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s status for Saturday’s regular season finale at No. 8 Oklahoma (2:30 p.m., ABC).

He opted out of saying anything definitive, but it didn’t sound good for the fifth-year senior, who has missed LSU’s last two games with a re-injury to the abdomen tear that forced him to play hurt through much of the season.

Can LSU hire an interim coach for an interim coach for the regular season finale? I mean, it is trying to fire Brian Kelly twice – once without cause and once with cause. https://t.co/7teuum0eQb — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 23, 2025

“Uh,” Wilson sighed laboriously. “We’re going to try and see what he (Nussmeier) looks like today, or tomorrow (Tuesday), should I say at practice. He was good at treatment this weekend. Real early on this Monday to project, but we’ll give him a go at it, and see how he feels. And probably at mid-week, be able to give you a better answer to that.”

Will he stay? Or will he go? #OleMiss coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a little of both Monday:https://t.co/fOWnyekIHj — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 24, 2025

Better news for starting linebacker Whit Weeks, who played briefly Saturday in the 13-10 win over Western Kentucky before sitting out the second half to rest his injured ankle.

Why was Brian Kelly’s whole family at midfield at Tiger Stadium Saturday during Senior Night , and he wasn’t? “Long live BK,” his son, senior LB Kenzel Kelly, said on SEC Network’s telecast. “Free BK. You know who.” https://t.co/LITVuhakKy — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 23, 2025

“Whit came out of the game feeling good,” Wilson said. “We wanted to limit his opportunities so he could be at his best in this game. I’m hopeful that he’ll be able to play his best from a health standpoint in this upcoming game.”

Weeks, who missed LSU’s previous four games with the ankle injury, played Saturday only so he could be on the field at the same time with his linebacker brothers West Weeks and Zach Weeks in LSU’s last home game of 2025 on Senior Night. West is a senior, so that was the last chance for such a moment in Tiger Stadium.

Starting cornerback Mansoor Delane (core) is expected to play at Oklahoma after resting his injury against the 22-point underdog Hilltoppers on Saturday.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be able to play in full capacity this game,” Wilson said.

Running back Caden Durham injured his neck and is expected to play Saturday, though he is likely not to practice with any contact this week. Wilson had previously said Durham had a concussion.

“I think he’ll be ready to go,” Wilson said.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson (elbow, knee) is also expected to play Saturday after missing the Western Kentucky game.

Starting center Braelin Moore (foot) and tackle Ory Williams (ankle) are doubtful after suffering injuries against Western Kentucky.

Starting left tackle Tyree Adams (high ankle sprain) has a slim chance of returning to action after surgery on his ankle several weeks ago.

LSU (7-4, 3-4 SEC) is a 10.5-point underdog for Oklahoma (9-2, 5-2 SEC).