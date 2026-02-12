Garrett Nussmeier Leads 11 Former Tigers Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Despite going 7-6 on the season and seeing coach Brian Kelly get fired, 11 members of the 2025 LSU football team have been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that will run from Feb. 23 to March 2 in preparation for the April NFL Draft.

Leading the way is quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who has recovered from his abdomen injury that he struggled with mightily during the season, but continued to play. Nussmeier is coming off winning the MVP at the Senior Bowl last month.

With 11 players receiving invitations, LSU ties Ohio State for the third-most among FBS schools. Texas A&M leads the way with 13 followed by Alabama with 12.

A total of 319 prospects received an invitation. Daily coverage of the combine can be round on the NFL Network or NFL.com.

As a position group, the Tigers have four wide receivers on the combine invitation list, the most of any school. LSU’s list includes Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas.

Also headlining LSU’s combine list is cornerback Mansoor Delane, a unanimous All-America selection and a finalist for the Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football in 2025. Delane is expected to become LSU’s 54th first round NFL Draft pick.

Nussmeier is just the third 7,000-yard passer in LSU history. He rounded out his career ranked among the top five in program history in attempts (No. 2 with 1,032) and completions (No. 2 with 660), passing yards (No. 3 with 7,699), completion percentage (No. 3 at 63.9) and passing touchdowns (tied No. 4 with 52).

Rounding out the LSU list are tight end Bauer Sharp, edges Patrick Payton and Jack Pyburn, linebacker Harold Perkins and safety A.J. Haulcy.

LSU’s 2026 NFL Draft Combine Invitation List

Offense

QB Garrett Nussmeier

WR Aaron Anderson

WR Barion Brown

WR Chris Hilton

WR Zavion Thomas

TE Bauer Sharp

Defense

Edge Patrick Payton

Edge Jack Pyburn

Linebacker Harold Perkins

Cornerback Mansoor Delane

Safety A.J. Haulcy

Most NFL Combine Invitations (By School)

13 Texas A&M

12 Alabama

11 LSU

11 Ohio State