Garrett Nussmeier Is Back … Just Not All The Way Back Just Yet | Glenn Guilbeau

One of Bruce Springsteen’s better, but lesser known songs reflects what LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is going through this season, and thus the offense that he leads.

The name of the song is “One Step Up” off the 1987 “Tunnel Of Love” album.

But that’s not the whole story.

Let’s let Bruce, who is the subject of a feature film that opens at theaters on Oct. 24 called “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” explain in his lyrics.

We’ve given each other some hard lessons lately

But we ain’t learnin’

We’re the same sad story that’s a fact

One step up and two steps back

That, so far, is the story of Nussmeier and the 2025 LSU offense.

LSU MANAGES LACKLUSTER WIN OVER SOUTH CAROLINA

The Tigers took a much-needed one step up in a 20-10 win on Saturday night over a South Carolina team (3-3, 1-3 SEC) that will not be delivered from anywhere this season. But it was a start for No. 11 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC), which managed just 57 yards on 22 carries in its last game in a 24-19 loss at Ole Miss on Sept. 27 and gained a mere 96 on 25 carries in a 20-10 win over Florida on Sept. 13.

LSU “exploded” for 166 yards on 30 carries against South Carolina for a glimmering 5.5 yards a carry. Running back Ju’Juan Johnson had a 56-yard run. Running back Caden Durham had a 23-yard run. Even Nussmeier broke a 21-yard scramble.

But Johnson also fumbled at the goal line, and the Tigers struggled to punch it in into the end zone in short yardage situations.

South Carolina trying to cover 6-foot-7 LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green in single coverage was a green light for him all night. @andrechampagnee https://t.co/F7uGsHff1E — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 12, 2025

Nussmeier completed 20 of 33 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions.

One step up, and two steps back.

With all steps up, and without three turnovers, and two touchdowns instead of two field goals, LSU could have won this game, 42-10. The Tigers outgained the Gamecocks, 420 yards to 317. They controlled the game throughout, when they weren’t tripping over themselves.

Nussmeier took a step up, finally throwing most of his passes with accuracy and velocity, including deep balls, after struggling for much of the season with an abdomen strain. But he took two steps back with two more ridiculous interceptions.

His first one ruined a drive in which the Tigers had reached the South Carolina 43-yard line while leading 10-7 in the second quarter. He badly overthrew an open receiver and into the arms of a defender. His second came on 2nd-and-8 from the South Carolina 9-yard line as LSU was nearing a comfortable 24-10 lead in the third quarter. He never saw the safety coming, and he was already there. He looked like the intended receiver when he made his pick.

“He’s responsible for the safety who picked it off,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said.

“Without laying any blame,” Kelly added sarcastically, because he was. “It was a bad call.”

Nussmeier continues to have some issues with the short yardage run game with ball exchange and check-offs. But one thing at a time.

“Now, that we’ve got him over the hump in terms of throwing the football, we’ll clean up some of the little things that’s required,” Kelly said. “We got away with them tonight. We’re not going to get away weith them later. And he knows that, and he’ll get better because of it.”

No. 20 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC) will be better than South Carolina and Florida. Vanderbilt won 31-7 at South Carolina on Sept. 13. The Tigers play Vanderbilt in Nashville Saturday (11 a.m., ABC).

This is it for Garrett Nussmeier and LSU tonight. Column:https://t.co/iLZcgnpiMH — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 11, 2025

And if LSU’s scoring does not improve significantly at Vanderbilt, which will score more than 10 points with quarterback Diego Pavia, it’s going to be the same sad story it was at Ole Miss, and that’s a fact.

The key is for Nussmeier to take two steps up with minimal steps back.

“His numbers are better,” Kelly said of Nussmeier’s velocity that the Tigers record. “And he’s going to get better. He’s healthy now and feeling good.”

Though, there was another step back as he suffered an ankle injury. He limped off in the second quarter after a failed third down, but he returned without any limp.

“He’s got a little bit of an ankle,” Kelly said. “We’ll see how that goes. But better days are ahead for him.”

Hmm, “Better Days” is another Springsteen song.

“I thought he was a lot more aggressive,” Kelly said of Nussmeier. “I thought he had that kind of demeanor that you’re looking for in your quarterback. We’ve got to clean some things up – the mishandled snaps. We can’t turn the ball over down there. But look, he’s competing his tail off for us. We’re a work in progress. We’ll have to be better next week.”

And the next when No. 5 Texas A&M (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will step over to Tiger Stadium.