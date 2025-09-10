Garrett Nussmeier: “I’m Not A Big Fan Of The Florida Gators” … LSU Transfer DT Leaves Team

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Garrett Nussmeier’s dad Dave Nussmeier was sacked as Florida’s offensive coordinator by Florida coach Dan Mullen two days after Mullen became the Gators’ head coach on Nov. 26, 2017. Garrett Nussmeier was 15 at the time.

Garrett Nussmeier was sacked by Florida seven times in a 27-16 loss at Florida on Nov. 16, 2024, to end any hope LSU had of making the new, 12-team College Football Playoff. Nussmeier had his worst game as a college starting quarterback that afternoon on ABC as far as most attempts producing fewest yards as he completed 27 of 47 for 260 – a lowly 5.5 yards per attempt.

The elder Nussmeier landed on his feet as he became the tight ends coach with the Dallas Cowboys before the 2018 season and turned down an analyst job at LSU. After coaching quarterbacks at Dallas from 2020-22, with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, and for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last season, Nussmeier became the Saints’ offensive coordinator – an hour from is son at LSU.

“Any time LSU and Florida play, there’s a lot of hatred,” an edgier than usual Nussmeier said Tuesday night during player interviews.

No. 3 LSU (2-0) hosts the seven-point underdog Gators (1-1) on Saturday in Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“And they’re going to come here expecting to try and get a win,” Nussmeier said. “We’re ready for this. We’re excited for this opponent. SEC play is something we’ve been waiting on for six months”

LSU has dominated this series, though, over the last 15 years with an 11-4 record, including five in a row until last year. There have been no fights on the field or significant disputed calls. Florida has not come close to approaching Alabama as far as hatred among LSU fans.

So, Nussmeier might be talking about himself or his dad.

“I’m not a big fan of the Florida Gators,” he said. “I’ve made that pretty evident throughout my time here.”

But he didn’t elaborate. And he has only played in one game against Florida in his career, so there is not a lot to elaborate about.

And, frankly, offensive coordinators are usually fired when their head coach is fired and replaced by an offensive head coach. That was the case in 2017 when Mullen replaced Florida head coach Jim McElwain. And Nussmeier’s and McElwain’s offense was terrible in 2017. It finished 109th in the nation and 13th of 14 teams in the SEC in total offense with 335.9 yards a game and was 101st in passing offense and 11th in the league with 179.5 yards a game.

In 2016, Nussmeier’s and McElwain’s offense was as bad – 116th in the nation and last in the SEC in total offense at 344 yards a game and 79th and seventh in the SEC in passing offense with 215.8 yards a game.

“It’s an awesome opportunity,” Garrett Nussmeier said. “It’s a great team. Obviously a great program, very storied rivalry, very storied team that we’re playing. And so, I just can’t wait to get into Death Valley and feel that environment. It’s going to be pretty exciting.”

The Saints host San Francisco on Sunday at noon in the Superdome, so the elder Nussmeier could watch the LSU game in person if he would like.

“It’s very exciting,” the younger Nuss said. “Looking to go 1-0 again.”

FLORIDA COACH BILLY NAPIER FEELING THE HEAT AGAIN

Florida, which was upset by 17-point underdog South Florida, 18-16, last week, still has a good defense under coordinator Ron Roberts, who was Southeastern Louisiana’s head coach from 2012-17. Roberts was Florida head coach Billy Napier’s defensive coordinator from 2018-19 while Napier was at Louisiana-Lafayette.

“I won’t share too much into what we’re thinking,” Nussmeier said when asked about the seven sacks he suffered against Roberts’ unit last season. “Obviously, it’s a very good defense. It’s going to challenge us. Very much looking forward to this opportunity.”

Nussmeier and LSU’s offense struggled to a 23-7 win over 37-point underdog Louisiana Tech last week after a low scoring, 17-10 win at No. 4 Clemson in the opener. And the Tigers may be without starting junior transfer center Braelin Moore because of an ankle injury. Sophomore D.J. Chester, who started at center all of last season, will start if Moore can’t go.

“I think we’re still trying to grow into our identity and trying to work out the kinks,” Nussmeier said.

Nussmeier completed 26 of 41 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown, but he frequently missed open targets or threw to a less open receiver. He also passed on good running opportunities for himself.

“Just focusing on the mistakes we made in the game,” he said. “Trying to improve and spread the ball around.”

LSU coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator likely were not showing a lot of their offense’s identity against Louisiana Tech with Florida up a week later.

“Coach Sloan has done an unbelievable job of mixing plays and hiding tendencies,” Nussmeier said. “So, I’ll guess we’ll see. We’re continuing to work and show who we are. I don’t know if I necessarily want to put a label on what we are. We’d rather just do the talking on the field. And you guys can label us whatever you’d like. That’s our mindset.”

Label this game a personal one for Garrett Nussmeier.

LSU TRANSFER SYDIR MITCHELL LEAVES TEAM

Redshirt sophomore transfer Sydir Mitchell, who was a deep reserve at Texas in 2023 and ’24, is no longer on the LSU team, according to multiple reports. Mitchell did not play in either of LSU’s first two games.

Mitchell (6-foot-6, 355), who is from Paterson, New Jersey, made four tackles in five games and no starts in 2024 for Texas. He was red-shirted following the 2023 season after making three tackles in four games without a start.