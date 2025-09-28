Garrett Nussmeier Clearly Looked Hurt In Worst Passing Yards Game Of Career | Glenn Guilbeau

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

OXFORD, Mississippi – Garrett Nussmeier has averaged 300.5 yards passing a game in his 18 starts as LSU’s quarterback since the Reliaquest Bowl in the 2023 season up until Saturday.

Seven times he had thrown for more than 300 yards. Twice he had passed for more than 400 yards. All nine of those happened last year.

The fifth-year senior has not thrown for 300 yards yet this season. His high was 273 last week against Southeastern Louisiana.

LSU falls at Ole Miss, 24-19, and Garrett Nussmeier still looks hurt:https://t.co/f84PNsedy6 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 27, 2025

In No. 4 LSU’s offensive-sick, 24-19 loss at No. 13 Ole Miss Saturday, Nussmeier threw for a career-low 197 yards on 21-of-34 passing with an interception. His two previous career lows were also this season – 230 against Clemson and 220 against Florida.

He is obviously still bothered by the abdomen injury he suffered last August as he continues to miss open receivers by a lot or underthrow open receivers deep, even though all appeared to be well just a week ago. Those in the know close to the LSU football program know this, but no one is saying it publicly, including coach Brian Kelly and Nussmeier. Maybe it’s because of the NFL Draft next April, which doesn’t make a lot of sense. Because they always find out anyway.

Regardless, praise to Nussmeier for trying to play with what is at the worst a painful injury and at best an uncomfortable one. In either case, the injury impacts how he throws the ball. And the zip and arm strength are not there as they were last year, regardless of what Kelly said after the game Saturday.

“All I can tell you is he’s healthy,” Kelly said after the game Saturday.

Kelly was honest enough to say at a press conference two weeks ago that Nussmeier was injured when a question was asked about Nussmeier’s frequent lost zip and accuracy. But he’s not being very honest now.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier “has been slowed a little bit with a torso (abdomen) injury.” … Brian Kelly:https://t.co/qtEguLJwLe — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 15, 2025

Just watch some of LSU’s games from last season and compare it to this year.

Nussmeier is not talking about his injury, likely because of the upcoming draft. Perhaps his and the philosophy of his father – Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier – is the less it is discussed the better. Can’t blame them. But he’s not the same, regardless of what he says or doesn’t say.

“I’m not going to answer any questions about my health right now,” Nussmeier said when asked point blank after the game if he was healthy. “Right now I’m just frustrated about the loss. We’re going to get back, watch the tape, find ways to get better. It’s frustrating.”

His interception early in the second quarter by Ole Miss cornerback Wydett Williams from a first down at the Rebels’ 39-yard line was a bad pass and blew a chance for the Tigers to go up 10-3 or 14-3 with their defense playing well. Wide receiver Zavion Thomas was open near the goal line for a possible touchdown, but Nussmeier threw more shallow to wide receiver Barion Brown, who was well covered at the 12.

Or maybe he was throwing for Thomas and missed and only looked like he was throwing to Brown.

LSU had a 1st down at Ole Miss’ 39 with a chance to go up 14-0 before this Garrett Nussmeier pick.https://t.co/HqlJTHkMgg — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 28, 2025

“Nussmeier on first and ten – up for grabs and it’s intercepted! Terrible decision. He threw it into traffic, and it got picked off,” ABC’s Sean McDonough said live.

“I missed a guy,” Nussmeier said. “It was a good coverage by them. He kind of hid behind the other backer. So, it’s a tough one. I’m going to bang my head on the wall about it for a while. But as I said, we’ve got to move on.”

Asked again about his injury, he said, “I’m not going to answer anything involving my healt. Sorry.”

Had Nussmeier been completely healthy, there are still other issues. LSU was unable to run the ball well enough – 57 yards on 22 carries – to take some pressure off Nussmeier. He was sacked only once, but hurried seven times.

“We struggle with completing deep balls,” Kelly said.

That’s the key. The deep seam Nussmeier was so dangerous with last year is not in this offense. It takes a strong arm and good protection. On Saturday and at times throughout the season, LSU has had neither.

Kelly at least admitted that.

Asked what the major problem is with the offense this season, he said, “The inability to hit the big play down the field. You’ve got to hit some of those plays. And we didn’t hit any of them.”

And if Nussmeier’s injury or performance doesn’t get better quick, Kelly is going to have to consider playing backup quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. here and there.