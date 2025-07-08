Garrett Nussmeier, Chris Hilton Jr., Whit Weeks Will Represent LSU Players At SEC Media Days

It has been a busy summer for LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

He officially proposed to his high school sweetheart Ella Springfield on Saturday after rocking the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux the previous weekend. And next week, he will be one of three LSU football players representing the Tigers at the Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta.

BREAKING: HUGE MOMENT For the Nussmeier Family. LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier proposes to his girlfriend Ella Springfield @Garrettnuss13 @cnussdreambig @JacobHester18 @TBob53 pic.twitter.com/kaNCdFnvK8 — Lonn Phillips Sullivan (@LonnPhillips) July 6, 2025

Nussmeier, 23 and a fifth-year senior, and Springfield, who graduated from LSU last December in Business Administration, have known each other since their high school days in the Dallas area. A Lake Charles native, Nussmeier went to Marcus High in Flower Mound, Texas.

Joining Nussmeier on opening day of the four-day SEC Media Days at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta at Centennial Park/College Football Hall of Fame will be senior wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and junior linebacker Whit Weeks along with coach Brian Kelly.

LSU and South Carolina will kick off the Media Days after commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at the first press conference. Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will follow in the afternoon session.

Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and defending SEC champion Texas in its first season last year will follow on Tuesday. Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida and Oklahoma will be on Wednesday, followed by Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas A&M on Thursday.

LSU opens the 2025 season at Clemson on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.