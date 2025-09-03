Garrett Nussmeier And Mansoor Delane Rake In National Awards After Win At No. 4 Clemson

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The bounty from LSU’s huge win at No. 4 Clemson on Saturday continued to roll in on Wednesday.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week after getting that same award from the Southeastern Conference on Monday. Nussmeier completed 28 of 38 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 17-10 win in Clemson, South Carolina.

And senior transfer cornerback Mansoor Delane won the Chuck Bedarik Player of the Week. Delane, who transferred from Virginia Tech, had two tackles, two pass breakups and an interception Saturday while covering Clemson receivers very tightly throughout the game.

No. 3 LSU (1-0) hosts Louisiana Tech (1-0) in Tiger Stadium Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+, SEC Network+).

Nussmeier is the first LSU quarterback to be named Walter Cap Offensive Player of the Week since Jayden Daniels earned the honors after his historical performance versus Florida, accounting for 606 total yards, on Nov. 11, 2023.