Garrett Nussmeier and Kyren Lacy on Maxwell Award Watch List

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and wide receiver Kyren Lacy have been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.

The Maxwell Award, now in its 88th year, is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Joe Burrow is LSU’s only Maxwell Award winner, earning the honor in 2019. Last year, Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of three finalists for the award.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Nussmeier and Lacy are among 80 players – 15 representing SEC teams – on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Nussmeier enters his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, taking over for Daniels who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his lone LSU start, Nussmeier led the Tigers on a late fourth quarter touchdown drive to beat Wisconsin, 35-31, in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three TDs on his way to earning game MVP honors in the win over Wisconsin.

His 31 completions and 395 passing yards against Wisconsin rank as the most in LSU history for a quarterback making his first start.

Lacy enters his third season with the Tigers in 2024 and figures to be the top receiving target for Nussmeier. Last year playing alongside first round NFL Draft picks in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, Lacy caught 30 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Maxwell Award is the first preseason watch list to be released for the 2024 season. The following is a list of each award along with the release date of the 2024 watch list:

Release Date Award LSU Players Represented

July 29 Maxwell Award QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR Kyren Lacy

July 30 Outland Award Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman

July 30 Nagurski Trophy Nation’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player

July 31 Thorpe Award Nation’s Best Defensive Back

August 1 Hornung Award Nation’s Most Versatile Player

August 1 Wuerffel Trophy Nation’s Award for Community Service

August 2 Lou Groza Award Nation’s Top Placekicker

Ray Guy Award Nation’s Top Punter

August 5 Walter Camp Award Nation’s Most Outstanding Player

August 6 Doak Walker Award Nation’s Premier Running Back

August 7 Biletnikoff Award Nation’s Outstanding Receiver (no matter position)

August 8 Davey O’Brien Award Nation’s Best Quarterback

August. 9 Mackey Award Nation’s Most Outstanding Tight End

August 9 Rimington Trophy Nation’s Top Center

August 12 Bednarik Award College Defensive Player of the Year

August 13 Butkus Award Nation’s Best Linebacker