Garrett Nussmeier and Kyren Lacy on Maxwell Award Watch List

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier came in at No. 10 on On3's rankings of the top college quarterbacks. PHOTO BY: LSU Athletics

 LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and wide receiver Kyren Lacy have been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.

The Maxwell Award, now in its 88th year, is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Joe Burrow is LSU’s only Maxwell Award winner, earning the honor in 2019. Last year, Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of three finalists for the award.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Nussmeier and Lacy are among 80 players – 15 representing SEC teams – on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Nussmeier enters his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, taking over for Daniels who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his lone LSU start, Nussmeier led the Tigers on a late fourth quarter touchdown drive to beat Wisconsin, 35-31, in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three TDs on his way to earning game MVP honors in the win over Wisconsin.

His 31 completions and 395 passing yards against Wisconsin rank as the most in LSU history for a quarterback making his first start.

Lacy enters his third season with the Tigers in 2024 and figures to be the top receiving target for Nussmeier. Last year playing alongside first round NFL Draft picks in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, Lacy caught 30 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Maxwell Award is the first preseason watch list to be released for the 2024 season. The following is a list of each award along with the release date of the 2024 watch list:

Release Date     Award                                             LSU Players Represented

July 29                 Maxwell Award                             QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR Kyren Lacy

July 30                 Outland Award                             Nation’s Most Outstanding Interior Lineman

July 30                 Nagurski Trophy                           Nation’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player

July 31                 Thorpe Award                               Nation’s Best Defensive Back

August 1             Hornung Award                            Nation’s Most Versatile Player

August 1            Wuerffel Trophy                            Nation’s Award for Community Service

August 2             Lou Groza Award                         Nation’s Top Placekicker

                             Ray Guy Award                            Nation’s Top Punter

August 5             Walter Camp Award                    Nation’s Most Outstanding Player

August 6             Doak Walker Award                     Nation’s Premier Running Back     

August 7             Biletnikoff Award                         Nation’s Outstanding Receiver (no matter position)

August 8             Davey O’Brien Award                  Nation’s Best Quarterback

August. 9            Mackey Award                              Nation’s Most Outstanding Tight End

August 9             Rimington Trophy                         Nation’s Top Center      

August 12           Bednarik Award                            College Defensive Player of the Year

August 13           Butkus Award                                Nation’s Best Linebacker              

