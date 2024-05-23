Garrett Nussmeier and Harold Perkins will both feature in upcoming EA Sports College Football 25

Fans of the EA Sports College Football video game franchise have had to wait over 10 years to get their hands on a new game, but the wait is almost finally over.

The next game in the franchise will release on July 19, but this time around college football’s biggest stars will be in the game. In previous editions, the players were not actually in the game. Instead of catching a deep touchdown with Odell Beckham Jr., a highly rated receiver with a randomly generated name wearing No. 3 would’ve caught the ball.

Players from all 134 FBS teams were given the chance to have their name, image and likeness in EA Sports College Football 25. Those who opted in were given $600 and a copy of the game. Each roster in the game will have 85 players.

According to The Advocate, in the upcoming version most of LSU’s roster will be in the game. Stars like Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins, Mason Taylor, Will Campbell, Emery Jones and Kaleb Jackson all have opted in.

There are some players that did not opt in though. Kyren Lacy, Bradyn Swinson, Zy Alexander, Aaron Anderson, Jardin Gilbert, Kylin Jackson, Jalen Lee and Ashton Stamps were all not on the spreadsheet obtained by The Advocate.

In total, 38 players on LSU’s roster didn’t opt in. Fifteen of those players are freshmen or transfers though and were not on the team at the time of the reported April 30 opt-in deadline. Those players could potentially be added later in roster updates.

LSU’s stadium will also be getting an upgrade in the upcoming release. The previous game in the franchise came out before the renovations that brought the stadium capacity to over 100,000 were completed.

The Tigers’ scoreboard in the north end zone has been updated to include their four national championship wins and 12 SEC titles. LSU also submitted the 100th anniversary logos that it’ll use for the upcoming season, but those have not been confirmed to be in the game.