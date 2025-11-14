Garrett Nussmeier Aggravates Previous Injury, But Is Probable For Arkansas On Saturday

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU backup quarterback Michael Van Buren may get his chance to start on Saturday against Arkansas.

Starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is “probable, but a little nagging injury re-occurred itself with Garrett today,” LSU interim football coach Frank Wilson said after practice on Thursday, delivering a bombshell.

“And so I think he’s probable, but a little concerning,” he said.

Wilson added that the injury is to Nussmeier’s abdomen. The fifth-year senior dealt with an abdomen strain for the first half of the season primarily, but never missed any games. He also had a minor knee injury in August.

Garrett Nussmeier’s Year of Living Dangerously reaches new low. The former Heisman favorite was benched. Column:https://t.co/kugZHXdePk — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 9, 2025

“It’s his abdominal area,” Wilson clarified.

BRIAN KELLY CALLS GARRETT NUSSMEIER INJURY AN ABDOMEN STRAIN FOR FIRST TIME

LSU (5-4, 2-4 SEC) hosts Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network in Tiger Stadium.

Wilson benched Nussmeier, a two-year starter, in the third quarter of the 20-9 loss at Alabama Saturday, he said, to give the Tide a different look with Van Buren, a sophomore transfer from Mississippi State.

Wilson did appear to be chewing Nussmeier out on the sidelines in the third quarter with Nussmeier just looking away.

“As of today, Garrett will be the starter going into the game, and we’ll monitor his progress as we move forward,” Wilson said. “At today’s practice, Garrett was the starter, has been all week. We’ll continue to monitor his situation to see how he is. It’s something that we need to monitor and continue to watch with him as we head into the game. We have to nurture him. We have to care for him to allow him to be at his very best. Our doctors, our trainers have been, are all on top of that to do the things necessary to allow him to have some pain tolerance and then give him the things necessary to have relief.”

Van Buren has taken first team snaps this week as Wilson said Monday and again on Wednesday that both quarterbacks will play.

“If we have to start Michael, if we got down to that, we feel that’s he’s fully capable of doing so,” Wilson said.

Wilson was asked about Van Buren’s practice week.

“Good week, really good week,” he said. “I think you’ll see him continue to raise his level of competitiveness. He understands the chance that our team has, that he has individually to claim victory to be bowl eligible. I think he’s a mature young man, and the things that he’s doing in preparation shows that.”

OTHER INJURIES

Wilson said starting linebacker Whit Weeks, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, is day-to-day after practicing the last three days.

Other previously injured players, wide receiver Aaron Anderson and offensive tackle Carius Curne, are both full go, Wilson said. Wide receiver Nic Anderson (knee) will not play.