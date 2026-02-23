Garrett Nussmeier, 10 Other Tigers Face Potential Critical Week For NFL Draft At Combine

More than 300 invited players projected to go in the 2026 NFL Draft, April 23-25, in Pittsburgh are in Indianapolis today for registration, orientation and interviews with various NFL teams at the NFL Scouting Combine that runs through Sunday.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier leads the list of 11 former LSU players after an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, last week.

The Garrett Nussmeier Injury Mystery. Was it a mistaken diagnosis?https://t.co/ZXGywte4ro — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 30, 2026

Nussmeier’s performance obviously suffered from an abdomen-related injury in nine games last season before he aggravated it and missed the 7-6 Tigers’ last three regular season games and bowl. But he showed remarkable, reborn arm strength, zip and accuracy during Senior Bowl practices and in the game that he didn’t during the season because of the injury. He won game MVP after completing 5 of 8 passes for 57 yards and leading his team on two TD drives and ran for a score.

Draft experts at the Senior Bowl exited Mobile on Jan. 31 with most projections having Nussmeier going in the third round. While healthy during the 2024 season, Nussmeier was seen as a high first round pick.

“He had a really good game and a solid week down there,” draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said on the NFL Network last week. “Definitely helped himself. It was a nice rebound for him. The son of a coach (Saints’ offensive coordinator and former quarterback Doug Nussmeier), he’s going to do great through the interview process. I like him as a third round pick. That’s a sweet spot for him.”

Jeremiah likes Nussmeier’s quick release, ability to move in the pocket and toughness.

“He’s got a real interesting skill set in terms of the compact delivery,” he said. “He can climb up in the pocket. He’s real comfortable with no foot space. For a guy who’s not big (6-foot-1, 000), he’s very comfortable in there. He doesn’t need a lot of foot space to operate. He’s really, really tough, and he’s got plenty of arm.”

And with as impressive a week in Indianapolis as in Mobile, who knows?

“We’ve seen in years past that guys can get elevated,” Jeremiah said. “Maybe there’s a chance he goes in the second round.”

The NFL Network will televise live from the Combine from Thursday through Sunday.

Testing and drills for quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will be Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Defensive linemen and linebackers will be on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with defensive backs and tight ends on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and offensive linemen on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m..

Other LSU players who will be at the Combine are first round projected cornerback Mansoor Delane, wide receivers Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas, tight end Bauer Sharp, defensive ends Patrick Payton and Jack Pyburn, linebacker Harold Perkins and safety A.J. Haulcy.

Live coverage of the Combine will be on the NFL Network from 2 p.m.