Garrett Barber helps LSU men’s golf remain in contention of qualifying for match play at SEC Championship

The LSU men’s golf team remained in contention of reaching match play on Thursday, carding a 4-over 284 during the second round of the SEC Championships, putting the Tigers just six strokes out of the top eight teams who advance to the weekend following stroke play.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait" width="300" height="250"/></a>

LSU is looking to catch Arkansas, who holds the eighth and final spot in order to qualify for match play. The Razorbacks stand at even-par. Six strokes separate teams that hold the Nos. 8-12 place in the 14-team event.

Texas A&M and Alabama lead the event at 12-under, followed by Florida at 10-under, with Vanderbilt and Tennessee each at 6-under.

LSU will begin off the back nine again Friday in the final round on Friday. The Tigers will be paired with Georgia and Auburn.

The final 18 holes of stroke play will be held on Friday at Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club with match play to begin on Saturday with the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Sunday’s championship match will be televised on the SEC Network.

Garrett Barber led the way for LSU, firing a 3-under 67 to move into a tie for seventh place in the individual standings. He surged 28 spots with Thursday’s round and has a 36-hole total of 3-under 137 (70-67), five strokes back of leader Caleb Surratt of Tennessee.

Barber had birdies at Nos. 15 and 18 to turn at 2-under after starting on the back nine. Following a bogey at No. 2, Barber had back-to-back birdies on holes Nos. 6 and 7 to finish at 3-under for the round. Barber has played the par 3s to 4-under through two rounds and his eight birdies after 36 holes rank as the ninth-most among all golfers.

Cohen Trolio rebounded to shoot even-par 70 after opening with a 74. Other counting scores for the Tigers in round two include Luke Haskew at 2-over 72, and Drew Doyle and Connor Gaunt, who both shot rounds of 5-over 75.

Live scoring for the tournament can be found at www.golfstat.com.