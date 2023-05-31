Game times set for LSU home opener with Grambling State, SEC opener at Mississippi State

LSU will open its 2023 home slate at 6:30 p.m. against Grambling State and travel to face Mississippi State at 11 a.m. the following week for the SEC opener, the league office announced Wednesday.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait April 27" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait April 27" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Game times and network designations were announced for the first three weeks of the season.

Kickoff times and television plans for the remainder of LSU’s 2023 schedule – as well as the rest of the SEC – will be announced as the season progresses.

For the second year in a row LSU will face a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). The first-ever meeting between the two schools will be streamed live on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

LSU’s conference opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 16 at Davis-Wade Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. and air on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 31-16 win over the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge.

The league had previously announced LSU’s season-opener against Florida State at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 in the Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, Florida on ABC.

LSU is coming off a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title in its first season under head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers capped the season with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.