Game On! LSU And Mississippi State Rescheduled For 9:30 P.M. After Rain Delays

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No. 5 LSU will get a chance to pick up what could be a second sweep of a three-game series in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since 2023 on Saturday night.

The Tigers’ third game with Mississippi State has been rescheduled for 9:30 p.m. after weather postponements from the original 2 p.m. start time and then from a 6 p.m. opening pitch. LSU defeated Mississippi State, 8-6, on Thursday night and, 2-1, on Friday night in a game that was delayed from a 6:30 p.m. start to a 9:06 p.m. first pitch. LSU swept three games from Missouri on the opening weekend of the SEC schedule two weeks ago.

The Tigers (25-3, 6-2 SEC) had just one SEC three-game sweep last season, which was against Ole Miss in the last weekend of the regular season at Alex Box Stadium from May 16-18 to finish 13-17 in the league. In 2023, LSU swept Alabama on April 28-30 at the Box and took three at Ole Miss on April 21-23.

Mississippi State is 16-11 overall and 1-7 in the SEC this season.

LSU will start sophomore right-hander Chase Shores (4-1, 4.88 ERA) against senior right-hander Karson Ligon (2-3, 4.76 ERA).