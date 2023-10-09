Galligan’s second-half goal helps LSU soccer to first regular season win over Tennessee in over a decade

Back in the win column ‼️



LSU’s soccer team snapped a two-match losing streak with a 1-0 victory Sunday over Tennessee at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers (8-5-1, 3-3 in SEC) hadn’t won since a 2-1 victory over Mississippi State on Sept. 24.

It was also LSU’s first win over Tennessee (6-3-4, 1-2-3 in SEC) in the regular season since 2011.

“We talked before the game about giving the fans something to cheer about, and I thought the players in the second half certainly did that,” LSU soccer coach Sian Hudson said. “I want to give the fans a big shout out. It was amazing to have the band there and the atmosphere was amazing.

“Overall, I’m just really pleased to keep a clean sheet,” Hudson added. “We bossed the second half and our defensive discipline was huge in this game. Earning three points from this match was crucial.”

LSU picked up its game-winning goal in the 51st minute of play with the combination of forwards Ava Galligan and Rammie Noel working in concert. Noel regained possession in Tennessee’s final third, worked her way toward the box and found Galligan, a freshman, for a tap-in from the box for her second goal of the season. It was Noel’s third assist.

Goalie Mollee Swift finished with seven saves and it was LSU’s third shutout of the season and first in SEC play. The Tigers are fourth in the SEC’s West Division.

Swift was under siege in the first half with Tennessee unleashing seven shots on goal in the first 23 minutes which resulted in two saves and defender Caley Swierenga added a save with Swift off her line.

Swift collected two more saves in the 10th and 12th minutes of the match. The Volunteers threatened again in the 44th minutes but were called for offsides.

“Mollee Swift had some big saves for us in the first half,” Hudson said.

LSU returns to action at No. 19 Alabama at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed by SEC Network+