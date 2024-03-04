Gage Jump, Hayden Travinski Lead LSU Past ULL | LSU Baseball Highlights

LSU left-hander Gage Jump fired five scoreless innings Saturday night, and designated hitter Hayden Travinski drove in three runs to lead the second-ranked Tigers to a 5-4 win over UL Lafayette in the Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park. LSU improved to 10-1 this season, while the Cajuns dropped to 5-5.

Jump (1-0) earned the win by limiting the Cajuns to just one hit in five shutout innings with no walks and five strikeouts. He threw 76 pitches, 59 for strikes in the outing. Travinski was 2-for-3 at the plate with a two-run single in the fifth inning and a solo homer in the seventh that extended the LSU lead to 5-3.

