Full Video: LSU superstar defensive lineman Maason Smith returns to action after a full season away from football

September 7, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Maason Smith
Third-year defensive tackle Maason Smith is poised to make his 2023 debut in Tiger Stadium against Grambling State at 6:30 p.m. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith talks about his return Saturday night vs. Grambling State

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith meets with the media after practice prior to the Tigers’ second game against Grambling State inside Tiger Stadium.

