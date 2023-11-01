Full Video: LSU running back Logan Diggs excited and confident heading into his first game against Alabama

November 1, 2023
LSU running back Logan Diggs rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in his debut, a first for a running back in 26 years. PHOTO BY: Michael Bacigalupi
LSU Running Back Logan Diggs talking about his first game against Alabama

“I grew up watching Alabama, LSU game my whole life and actually being able to play in it. It’s going to be it’s going to be real fun,” – Logan Diggs

