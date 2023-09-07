(Full Video) LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels talks to media after practice as No. 14 Tigers turn focus to Grambling State

September 7, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Jayden Daniels
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) has put together one of the best seasons in school history with 3,592 total yards and 27 touchdowns. PHOTO BY: Jonathon Mailhes
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels meets with the media after practice prior to the Tigers’ second game of the season against Grambling State and the first matchup at Tiger Stadium.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


× three = fifteen