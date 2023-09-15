Full Video: LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks about Tigers’ preparation for SEC Opener at Mississippi State – September 14, 2023

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly on Thursday after practice (full video)

Following practice on Thursday afternoon, LSU head coach Brian Kelly said tight end Mason Taylor practiced but he said he still was not sure Taylor would play on Saturday at Mississippi State when the Tigers open their 2023 SEC slate. Kelly also said linebacker Omar Speights is now doubtful for the game against the Bulldogs. Both Taylor and Speights were listed as probable earlier this week. Speights, however, has not been completely ruled out and he will travel and dress, Kelly said.

Kelly also discussed what LSU needs to do to beat the Bulldogs on Saturday in Starkville as the Tigers begin defense of their 2022 SEC West title.