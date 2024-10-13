FULL VIDEO – LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly: Tigers “Never Blinked” in Instant Classic OT Win Over Ole Miss

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following the Tigers’ 29-26 overtime victory over No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
