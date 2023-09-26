Full Video: LSU football coach Brian Kelly reviews Arkansas nail-biter and previews Ole Miss game

LSU is 3-1 and 2-0 in the SEC coming off a nail-biting, closer-than-expected 34-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday night and preparing to face Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford in a key SEC West showdown this weekend.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" width="300" height="250"/></a> <a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=985194&oid=28183&wd=1250&ht=1042&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Baringer Law Firm" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=985194&oid=28183&wd=1250&ht=1042&pair=as" alt="Baringer Law Firm" width="1250" height="1042"/></a>

Brian Kelly, in short, says it’s too early to give up on LSU’s defense and he discusses why.

Meanwhile, LSU’s offense is close to firing on all cylinders but it is hard to imagine LSU will be able to climb back into the upper tier of this season’s college football elites without drastic improvement from the defense.