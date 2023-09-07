Full Video: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson talks Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews on MLB.com

LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson joins the MLB Network crew to talk Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes’ rise through the minors and discuss what is next for the 2024 LSU baseball team.
