Full Video: Kim Mulkey’s Fiery Response to “Hatchet” Job Washington Post is Reportedly Planning to Publish About Her

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated tweeted on X on Friday, there’s “some buzz” that a big story surrounding LSU coach Kim Mulkey is in the works.

Forde did not specify as to what the Washington Post article on Mulkey is about.

“Hearing some buzz about a big Washington Post story in the works on LSU women’s hoops coach Kim Mulkey, potentially next week,” Forde wrote on X. “Wagons being circled, etc.”

The tweet from Forde was released during LSU’s tournament opener against Rice.

The Tigers escaped with a victory on Friday, but LSU played sloppily, turning the ball over 24 times and giving up 16 points on the turnovers.

Mulkey opened her Saturday NCAA Tournament press conference threatening to sue the Washington Post for defamation if the reported forthcoming story is not accurate.

No. 3 seed LSU plays No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee State on Sunday at 2 PM central on ABC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s Albany 2 Regional in Baton Rouge.