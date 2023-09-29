Full Video: Everything LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in his final media conference before No. 13 Tigers head to Oxford to take on No. 20 Ole Miss in a crucial SEC West game on Saturday

No. 13 LSU (3-1, 2-0 SEC) and No. 20 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) face off Saturday in Oxford in a vitally important game for both teams. It’s a game that has all the makings of an offensive shootout.

It’s only the teams’ second September matchup since 1941.. … Ole Miss and LSU are both ranked entering the game for the first time since 2016. The Tigers are 7-3 against Ole Miss when both teams are ranked. … The Tigers have won six of the last seven meetings. … Daniels leads the SEC and is third nationally in total offense, producing 372.3 yards a game. Daniels is the first LSU quarterback to account for at least four touchdowns in three straight games since Joe Burrow did it in his final three college games in 2019.