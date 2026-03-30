Freshman Divine Bourrage Expected To Enter Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

As LSU’s postseason ended Friday, another begins: transfer portal season.

The women’s basketball transfer portal does not officially open until April 6, but players are already making their intentions known as they prepare to explore new opportunities.

LSU 5-11 freshman guard Divine Bourrage is among them. Bourrage’s agents told On3’s Talia Goodman that she plans to enter the portal after spending just one season in Baton Rouge.

BREAKING: LSU’s Divine Bourrage plans to enter the transfer portal, her agents @JarvisJones1000 and Pat Foley told @On3.



The 5-11 freshman averaged 2.1 ppg this season and was previously a 5-star recruit.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/aFJKXshOnb — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 30, 2026

The Davenport, Iowa, native averaged 2.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 9.9 minutes per game for the Tigers this season. While she wasn’t a major contributor, she was expected to take on a larger role under Kim Mulkey next year.

Bourrage was not with the team in Sacramento for LSU’s Sweet 16 matchup against Duke as she remained in concussion protocol.

Bourrage, a former five-star recruit, was named Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year during her junior season in 2023.

Given her Iowa roots, a return home to play for the Hawkeyes is a possibility. She could also consider reuniting with former assistant coach Gary Redus at Rutgers in 2026.

Bourrage is expected to be LSU’s first departure of the offseason, and her exit creates a need on the wing, along with the post, for Mulkey and her staff heading into next season.