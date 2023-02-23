Fresh off first collegiate victory, LSU’s Latanna Stone shares SEC Golfer of Week honor

LSU senior Latanna Stone was named one of the Southeastern Conference’s Golfers of the Week after her winning performance in the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas, the league announced.

Stone won her first collegiate title on Feb. 15 at the Albany Golf Club in New Providence in the Bahamas after shooting rounds of 72-68-70 for a 6-under par score of 210 to win the event by five shots. In the final round, she was 2-over after six holes, but had four birdies in the final 12 holes to seal the victory.

LSU followed up its performance in the Nexus Collegiate event five days later at the Moon Golf Invitational where Stone produced rounds of 72-71-68 for a 5-under 211. She moved up 20 spots on the final day to finish in a tie for 13th.

The native of Riverview, Florida helped the Tigers to a second-place finish in the Bahamas and their third team title of the season at the Moon Golf Invitational.

Stone jumped some 60-plus spots in the Golfstat performance rankings to 22nd on the later list.