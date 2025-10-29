Frankly Surreal! How Brian Kelly Went from Leading A&M at Halftime to Fired Less Than 24 Hours Later

Get ready for an electrifying recap of a historic weekend at LSU on this edition of Tiger Rag Radio! Join Scott Rabalais from theadvocate.com, Piper Hutchinson, and Kaare Johnson as they team up with Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau, and producer Andre Champagne to dive into the thrilling details. Discover the real story behind the action and hear exclusive feedback from players and recruits on TigerRag.com!
