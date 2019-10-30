Fourth-ranked LSU women’s golfers host NCAA regional starting Monday

The No. 4 LSU women’s golf team is the No. 1 seed and host of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional starting Monday at The University Club Golf Course.

The Tigers are coming off a strong showing in the stroke play portion of the 2021 SEC Championship. As the No. 1 seed, LSU advanced as far as the semifinals of SEC match play, beating Arkansas in the quarterfinals and falling short to Mississippi State.

LSU set an NCAA 54-hole record during SEC stroke play of 46-under 818, shooting the top three single-round team scores in Tiger history – 272 (-16; 1st round), 276 (-12; 2nd round) and 270 (-18; 3rd round). As a squad, the Tigers are averaging 287.67, only the second season in school history to be under 290.

LSU will be joined in the regional by No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 12 Baylor, No. 13 Oregon, No. 19 Maryland, No. 21 Alabama, No. 28 Oregon State, No. 31 Houston, No. 36 Miami (Fla.), No. 38 North Texas, No. 44 Purdue, No. 45 Mississippi State, Tulsa, Sam Houston State, Kennesaw State, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State and Quinnipiac. North Texas, Tulsa, Sam Houston State, Kennesaw State, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State and Quinnipiac earned automatic bids from their respective conferences while the rest of the field earned at-large bids.

Six individuals will also be in the field – Teresa Toscano, South Dakota State; Courtney Dow, Texas A&M; Justine Fournand, Florida Atlantic; Julie Hovland, South Alabama; Malak Bouraeda, Colorado; and Dorthea Forbrigd, East Carolina.

All three days of competition will begin at 8 a.m. LSU will be paired with Ole Miss and Baylor in Monday’s first round. The Tigers will tee off from hole No. 1 beginning at 8:03 a.m.

The course will play at par 72 and 6,340 yards. This will be LSU’s 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament as a team. It is the fifth time that LSU has hosted a regional – 1993 (Santa Maria), 2002, 2007, 2016. The 2002, 2007 and 2016 events were all held at The University Club.

Lindblad, the No. 3 amateur in the world and ranked No. 2 in the NCAA, leads the team in stroke average at 70.26 and has the most rounds on the team of par or under at 19. She has posted nine top 10 finishes, including her second-place finish at the 2021 SEC Championship tournament, a first-place finish at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic with three rounds of under par, and a first-place finish at the Liz Murphey Collegiate. Lindblad also recorded a tie for third at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur just days before the LSU Tiger Golf Classic.

Stone is currently ranked No. 62 by WAGR and No. 16 in the NCAA. She is shooting an average of 72.11 over 27 rounds this season. Stone achieved her fourth Top-5 finish of the season at the 2021 SEC Championship Tournament where she shot a 7-under 65 in the final round and has a total of 14 rounds of par or under this season.

Griffin will be making her second NCAA regional appearance and is currently shooting 73.67 on the season. She was the top scorer for the Tigers in LSU’s 2019 regional trip to East Lansing, Michigan, at 4-over 220. A highlight for Griffin was an ace on No. 7 as she shot a 69 (-3) in the second round.

Tejedo Mulet is fourth on the squad with a 73.63 average in the first 27 rounds of her collegiate career. Wallace will be making her second NCAA regional appearance and playing in her fourth tournament of the season and is also averaging 72.11 strokes per round.