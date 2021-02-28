Fourth-ranked LSU women’s golf team starts play Monday in Gamecock Intercollegiate

The No. 4 LSU women’s golf team will continue their spring season Monday through Wednesday as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina for the 2021 Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Golf Club.

The tournament will be hosted by No. 2 South Carolina. The three-day, 54-hole competition will play at par 72 and 6,353 yards.

The field features 18 teams, including No. 1 Baylor, No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Georgia, No. 15 Florida, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 20 Alabama, No. 22 Duke, No. 32 Vanderbilt, No. 34 Tennessee, No. 41 Kentucky, and No. 44 Furman.

All three days of competition will begin at 8 a.m. CT with Wednesday being a shotgun start. Live scoring updates will be available at Golfstat.com.

LSU picked up its fourth second-place finish of the season last week at the ICON Invitational. The Tigers are posting a team average of 287.73 per round, only the second season in school history to be shooting under 290. The first team to shoot under 290 for a season was the 2019-20 squad.

LSU’s lineup again this week will consist of sophomores Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet, senior Kendall Griffin and junior Presley Baggett.

Lindblad, ranked No. 4 by WAGR, is shooting a 70.53 average and has posted five top 10 finishes, including second at The Blessings and tied for third at The Ally. She opened the first two tournaments of the season with a 5-under 67 to stay in contention at the top of the leaderboard.

Stone is currently ranked No. 86 by WAGR and is shooting an average of 71.47. She was the top Tigers’ finisher last week in a tie for fifth at the ICON Invitational. Her 8-under 64 in the final round of the ICON Invitational tied the school record for low score in a single round. It was her third top 5 finish of the season, including a second-place performance at the Moon Golf Invitational and fifth place at the season-opening Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Tejedo Mulet, ranked No. 103 by WAGR, is third on the squad at 73.07 in the first 15 rounds of her collegiate career. She earned her second top 10 finish of her collegiate career at the ICON Invitational last week, in a tie for tenth.

Griffin is fourth on the squad with a 73.94 average. Baggett will be making her third appearance of the season and averaging 74.50 strokes per round.