Four LSU Women’s Basketball Players Earn All-SEC Honors

The Southeastern Conference announced its annual postseason awards this morning, recognizing LSU junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley as the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year and naming three additional Tigers to All-SEC teams.

Senior guard Flau’jae Johnson and junior guard Mikaylah Williams were both selected to the All-SEC First Team, while freshman forward ZaKiyah Johnson earned a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team. The first and second teams consist of 10 players and the freshman team recognizes five players.

Fulwiley, a Columbia, South Carolina, native, has provided LSU with unmatched energy and playmaking abilities off the bench this season. Through 30 regular-season games, Fulwiley is averaging a team-high 14.1 points, along with 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals per contest. Fulwiley also leads the team with 41 blocks, the most in the SEC among players under 6-0.

SEC Sixth Woman of the Year 🙌



MiLaysia Fulwiley is the third Tiger to earn the recognition, joining Sylvia Fowles (2005) and Allison Hightower (2008)! pic.twitter.com/FGTrQZnWFk — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 3, 2026

She has helped power the Tigers’ No. 1 offense in the nation while making a major impact defensively, totaling a team-high 93 steals. Her 93 steals rank second in the league and 13th nationally. Fulwiley also ranks third in LSU history for steals in a single season. Raigyne Moncrief Louis holds the single-season record with 107 steals during the 2016-17 season.

Fulwiley has come off the bench in every game except LSU’s matchup at Vanderbilt on Jan. 4. Despite her reserve role, she is averaging a career-high 22.3 minutes per game. She poured in a career-high 26 points to lead the Tigers in a 13-point comeback win over Ole Miss and recorded her first career double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in LSU’s victory over Missouri.

The honor marks the second straight season – and the second time overall – that Fulwiley has been named Sixth Woman of the Year, after previously earning the award in 2025 at South Carolina. She becomes third player in LSU history to earn the honor, joining Sylvia Fowles (2005) and Allison Hightower (2008).

Flau’jae Johnson, a Savannah, Georgia, native, is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. She has been one of the vocal leaders for the sixth-ranked Tiger squad, helping LSU to 26 victories heading into the postseason, including a stretch of seven straight SEC wins that featured a 70-65 win over No. 2 Texas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 11. Johnson has scored in double figures for 23 contests out of 30 games played.

This honor signals the second straight season Flau’jae has been named to the All-SEC First Team.

Williams, a product of Bossier City, Louisiana, has averaged 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during the regular season.

Williams has scored in double figures over the last nine of 10 games since the Florida matchup. She has done so in 23 of 30 games played. Most recently, Williams tied her season-high 26 points and had a career-high 15 rebounds with four assists and one steal against Mississippi State.

The 26-point performance marked her second straight game with 20-plus points and her fifth this season. Williams is the first Tiger to have three straight double-doubles since Aneesah Morrow recorded three straight from March 22-28 in the 2025 postseason against San Diego State, Florida State and NC State.

Similar to Flau’jae, Williams was named to the first team for the second straight season.

ZaKiyah Johnson, a native of Shelbyville, Kentucky, has been one of the most versatile pieces in Coach Kim Mulkey’s arsenal. While being recruited as a perimeter player, Mulkey has used ZaKiyah in the post to get her on the floor.

She has averaged 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and has started for the Tigers 18 times. ZaKiyah has scored in double figures in 18 outings with 30 games played. ZaKiyah is the ninth LSU player to be named to the All-SEC Freshman team.

The full award selections are below:

Scholar-Athlete – Karly Weathers, Alabama

Player – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Freshman – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt

Newcomer – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Defensive – Raven Johnson, South Carolina

6th Woman – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Coach – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt

1st Team All-SEC

Joyce Edwards, So., South Carolina

Madison Booker, Jr., Texas

Cotie McMahon, Sr., Ole Miss

Mikayla Blakes, So., Vanderbilt

Raegan Beers, Sr., Oklahoma

Clara Strack, Jr., Kentucky

Flau’jae Johnson, Sr., LSU

Mikaylah Williams, Jr., LSU

Liv McGill, So., Florida

Dani Carengie, So., Georgia

2nd Team All-SEC

Talaysia Cooper, R-Jr., Tennessee

Tonie Morgan, Sr., Kentucky

Raven Johnson, Sr., South Carolina

Jessica Timmons, Sr., Alabama

Rori Harmon, Gr., Texas

Tessa Johnson, Jr., South Carolina

Aaliyah Chavez, Fr., Oklahoma

Madina Okot, Sr., South Carolina

Grace Slaughter, Jr., Missouri

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Sr., Texas A&M

Ta’Niya Latson, Sr., South Carolina

All-Freshman

Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt

Madison Francis, Mississippi State

Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma

ZaKiyah Johnson, LSU

Mia Pauldo, Tennessee

All-Defensive

Raven Johnson, Sr., South Carolina

Clara Strack, Jr., Kentucky

Rori Harmon, Gr., Texas

Madison Francis, Fr., Mississippi State

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Sr., Texas A&M