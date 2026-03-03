Four LSU Women’s Basketball Players Earn All-SEC Honors

Tiger Rag News Services
The Southeastern Conference announced its annual postseason awards this morning, recognizing LSU junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley as the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year and naming three additional Tigers to All-SEC teams.
Senior guard Flau’jae Johnson and junior guard Mikaylah Williams were both selected to the All-SEC First Team, while freshman forward ZaKiyah Johnson earned a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team. The first and second teams consist of 10 players and the freshman team recognizes five players.
Fulwiley, a Columbia, South Carolina, native, has provided LSU with unmatched energy and playmaking abilities off the bench this season. Through 30 regular-season games, Fulwiley is averaging a team-high 14.1 points, along with 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals per contest. Fulwiley also leads the team with 41 blocks, the most in the SEC among players under 6-0.
SEC Sixth Woman of the Year 🙌— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 3, 2026
MiLaysia Fulwiley is the third Tiger to earn the recognition, joining Sylvia Fowles (2005) and Allison Hightower (2008)! pic.twitter.com/FGTrQZnWFk
She has helped power the Tigers’ No. 1 offense in the nation while making a major impact defensively, totaling a team-high 93 steals. Her 93 steals rank second in the league and 13th nationally. Fulwiley also ranks third in LSU history for steals in a single season. Raigyne Moncrief Louis holds the single-season record with 107 steals during the 2016-17 season.
Fulwiley has come off the bench in every game except LSU’s matchup at Vanderbilt on Jan. 4. Despite her reserve role, she is averaging a career-high 22.3 minutes per game. She poured in a career-high 26 points to lead the Tigers in a 13-point comeback win over Ole Miss and recorded her first career double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in LSU’s victory over Missouri.
The honor marks the second straight season – and the second time overall – that Fulwiley has been named Sixth Woman of the Year, after previously earning the award in 2025 at South Carolina. She becomes third player in LSU history to earn the honor, joining Sylvia Fowles (2005) and Allison Hightower (2008).
Flau’jae Johnson, a Savannah, Georgia, native, is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. She has been one of the vocal leaders for the sixth-ranked Tiger squad, helping LSU to 26 victories heading into the postseason, including a stretch of seven straight SEC wins that featured a 70-65 win over No. 2 Texas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 11. Johnson has scored in double figures for 23 contests out of 30 games played.
First-Team All-SEC 🔥@Flaujae | @SEC pic.twitter.com/DOzQ3OPQTy— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 3, 2026
This honor signals the second straight season Flau’jae has been named to the All-SEC First Team.
Williams, a product of Bossier City, Louisiana, has averaged 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during the regular season.
Williams has scored in double figures over the last nine of 10 games since the Florida matchup. She has done so in 23 of 30 games played. Most recently, Williams tied her season-high 26 points and had a career-high 15 rebounds with four assists and one steal against Mississippi State.
First-Team All-SEC 😤@mkwill12_ | @SEC pic.twitter.com/jpr1ZUVb1F— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 3, 2026
The 26-point performance marked her second straight game with 20-plus points and her fifth this season. Williams is the first Tiger to have three straight double-doubles since Aneesah Morrow recorded three straight from March 22-28 in the 2025 postseason against San Diego State, Florida State and NC State.
Similar to Flau’jae, Williams was named to the first team for the second straight season.
ZaKiyah Johnson, a native of Shelbyville, Kentucky, has been one of the most versatile pieces in Coach Kim Mulkey’s arsenal. While being recruited as a perimeter player, Mulkey has used ZaKiyah in the post to get her on the floor.
She has averaged 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and has started for the Tigers 18 times. ZaKiyah has scored in double figures in 18 outings with 30 games played. ZaKiyah is the ninth LSU player to be named to the All-SEC Freshman team.
ZaKiyah Johnson has been named to the SEC All-Freshman Team!@ZJohnson_06 | @SEC pic.twitter.com/Ic53bKrwjJ— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 3, 2026
The full award selections are below:
Scholar-Athlete – Karly Weathers, Alabama
Player – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
Freshman – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt
Newcomer – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
Defensive – Raven Johnson, South Carolina
6th Woman – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU
Coach – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt
1st Team All-SEC
Joyce Edwards, So., South Carolina
Madison Booker, Jr., Texas
Cotie McMahon, Sr., Ole Miss
Mikayla Blakes, So., Vanderbilt
Raegan Beers, Sr., Oklahoma
Clara Strack, Jr., Kentucky
Flau’jae Johnson, Sr., LSU
Mikaylah Williams, Jr., LSU
Liv McGill, So., Florida
Dani Carengie, So., Georgia
2nd Team All-SEC
Talaysia Cooper, R-Jr., Tennessee
Tonie Morgan, Sr., Kentucky
Raven Johnson, Sr., South Carolina
Jessica Timmons, Sr., Alabama
Rori Harmon, Gr., Texas
Tessa Johnson, Jr., South Carolina
Aaliyah Chavez, Fr., Oklahoma
Madina Okot, Sr., South Carolina
Grace Slaughter, Jr., Missouri
Ny’Ceara Pryor, Sr., Texas A&M
Ta’Niya Latson, Sr., South Carolina
All-Freshman
Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt
Madison Francis, Mississippi State
Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma
ZaKiyah Johnson, LSU
Mia Pauldo, Tennessee
All-Defensive
Raven Johnson, Sr., South Carolina
Clara Strack, Jr., Kentucky
Rori Harmon, Gr., Texas
Madison Francis, Fr., Mississippi State
Ny’Ceara Pryor, Sr., Texas A&M
Be the first to comment