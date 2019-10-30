Forty-eight former Tigers survive the final NFL roster cut as teams reduce rosters to 53-player limit

NFL teams cut to their final 53-man rosters Tuesday with 48 former LSU players on 24 teams (12 NFC, 12 AFC).
Among the 48, 31 are projected as starters and five rookies (not counting WR Racey McMath who’s on the reserve/COVID 19 list for the Tennessee Titans) made teams.
The Cleveland Browns have the most former Tigers with five, followed by the Seattle Seahawks with four and the Minnesota Vikings, the defending Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Bucs, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots three each.
LSU PLAYERS ON FINAL 53-MAN NFL ROSTERS
UPPER CASE DENOTES PROJECTED STARTER
(R) DENOTES ROOKIE
NFC (23, including 15 projected starters and 2 rookies)
Arizona Cardinals (1)
DT RASHARD LAWRENCE
Atlanta Falcons (2)
WR RUSSELL GAGE, LB DEION JONES
Carolina Panthers (2)
CB DONTE’ JACKSON, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (R)
Dallas Cowboys (2)
OT LA’EL COLLINS, LB Jabril Cox (R)
Detroit Lions (1)
DE MICHAEL BROCKERS
Los Angeles Rams (1)
OT ANDREW WHITWORTH
Minnesota Vikings (3)
DE DANIELLE HUNTER, WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON, CB PATRICK PETERSON
New Orleans Saints (2)
OLB KWON ALEXANDER, C Will Clapp
San Francisco 49ers (1)
DL Arden Key
Seattle Seahawks (4)
S JAMAL ADAMS, OG DAMIEN LEWIS, C ETHAN POCIC, DT Al Woods
Tampa Bay Bucs (3)
RB Leonard Fournette, ILB Kevin Minter, ILB DEVIN WHITE
Washington Football Club (1)
OTY Saahdiq Charles
Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles (0)
AFC (25 including 16 projected starters and 3 rookies)
Baltimore Ravens (1)
LB PATRICK QUEEN
Buffalo Bills (1)
CB TRE’DAVIOUS WHITE
Cincinnati Bengals (3)
QB JOE BURROW, WR JA’MARR CHASE (R), DT Tyler Shelvin (R)
Cleveland Browns (5)
WR ODELL BECKHAM JR., S Grant Delpit, WR JARVIS LANDRY, LB Jacob Phillips, CB GREEDY WILLIAMS
Denver Broncos (2)
C LLOYD CUSHENBERRY III, CB Kary Vincent Jr. (R)
Jacksonville Jaguars (2)
DE/LB K’Lavon Chaisson, WR DJ CHARK JR.
Kansas City Chiefs (3)
RB CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE, S TYRANN MATHIEU, RB Darrel Williams
Las Vegas Raiders (1)
TE Foster Moreau
Miami Dolphins (2)
LS BLAKE FERGUSON, LB DUKE RILEY
New England Patriots (3)
DL Tashawn Bower, DT DAVON GODCHAUX, CB Jalen Mills
Pittsburgh Steelers (1)
OG TRAI TURNER
Tennessee Titans (1)
CB KRISTIAN FULTON
Reserve/COVID 19 WR Racey McMath (R)
Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets (0)
