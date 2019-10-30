Forty-eight former Tigers survive the final NFL roster cut as teams reduce rosters to 53-player limit

NFL teams cut to their final 53-man rosters Tuesday with 48 former LSU players on 24 teams (12 NFC, 12 AFC).

Among the 48, 31 are projected as starters and five rookies (not counting WR Racey McMath who’s on the reserve/COVID 19 list for the Tennessee Titans) made teams.

The Cleveland Browns have the most former Tigers with five, followed by the Seattle Seahawks with four and the Minnesota Vikings, the defending Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Bucs, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots three each.

LSU PLAYERS ON FINAL 53-MAN NFL ROSTERS

UPPER CASE DENOTES PROJECTED STARTER

(R) DENOTES ROOKIE

NFC (23, including 15 projected starters and 2 rookies)

Arizona Cardinals (1)

DT RASHARD LAWRENCE

Atlanta Falcons (2)

WR RUSSELL GAGE, LB DEION JONES

Carolina Panthers (2)

CB DONTE’ JACKSON, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (R)

Dallas Cowboys (2)

OT LA’EL COLLINS, LB Jabril Cox (R)

Detroit Lions (1)

DE MICHAEL BROCKERS

Los Angeles Rams (1)

OT ANDREW WHITWORTH

Minnesota Vikings (3)

DE DANIELLE HUNTER, WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON, CB PATRICK PETERSON

New Orleans Saints (2)

OLB KWON ALEXANDER, C Will Clapp

San Francisco 49ers (1)

DL Arden Key

Seattle Seahawks (4)

S JAMAL ADAMS, OG DAMIEN LEWIS, C ETHAN POCIC, DT Al Woods

Tampa Bay Bucs (3)

RB Leonard Fournette, ILB Kevin Minter, ILB DEVIN WHITE

Washington Football Club (1)

OTY Saahdiq Charles

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles (0)

AFC (25 including 16 projected starters and 3 rookies)

Baltimore Ravens (1)

LB PATRICK QUEEN

Buffalo Bills (1)

CB TRE’DAVIOUS WHITE

Cincinnati Bengals (3)

QB JOE BURROW, WR JA’MARR CHASE (R), DT Tyler Shelvin (R)

Cleveland Browns (5)

WR ODELL BECKHAM JR., S Grant Delpit, WR JARVIS LANDRY, LB Jacob Phillips, CB GREEDY WILLIAMS

Denver Broncos (2)

C LLOYD CUSHENBERRY III, CB Kary Vincent Jr. (R)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2)

DE/LB K’Lavon Chaisson, WR DJ CHARK JR.

Kansas City Chiefs (3)

RB CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE, S TYRANN MATHIEU, RB Darrel Williams

Las Vegas Raiders (1)

TE Foster Moreau

Miami Dolphins (2)

LS BLAKE FERGUSON, LB DUKE RILEY

New England Patriots (3)

DL Tashawn Bower, DT DAVON GODCHAUX, CB Jalen Mills

Pittsburgh Steelers (1)

OG TRAI TURNER

Tennessee Titans (1)

CB KRISTIAN FULTON

Reserve/COVID 19 WR Racey McMath (R)

Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets (0)