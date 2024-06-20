Former Yankees pitcher praises Paul Skenes on Pat McAfee’s show

Former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia had some high praise for former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes.

Skenes has gotten off to a great start in the MLB. The 22-year-old flamethrower has a 4-0 record in seven starts with a 2.29 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. Sabathia spoke on the Pat McAfee show about what he thinks of the rising rookie.

“Paul Skenes is the real deal and he’s gonna be a bonafide ace for a very long time,” Sabathia said. “He’s been electric and I wanna see him in the All-Star Game.”

Skenes has helped the Pirates to a 35-38 record this season which puts them firmly in the wild card race. The MLB All-Star Game will be on July 16, and it remains to be seen if Skenes will be able to do enough to make the team.