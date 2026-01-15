Former Tigers Paul Skenes And Alex Bregman Will Play For Team USA In World Baseball Classic

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes and ex-Tiger shortstop Alex Bregman are two of the 22 Major League Baseball players who will be competing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic from March 5-17 around the country.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Skenes, who was the MVP of the College World Series in 2023 that the Tigers won and was the first player taken in the ’23 Major League Baseball Draft, is coming off winning the Cy Young in the 2025 season for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bregman, who led the Tigers to the College World Series in 2013 and ’15 before becoming the second player picked in the 2015 MLB Draft by Houston, just signed with the Chicago Cubs after one season with the Boston Red Sox. He won two World Series and made two All-Star games while with the Astros from 2016-24.

Alex Bregman already bringing back “The Chicago Way” to Chicago:https://t.co/YtBuI5d7h3 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 13, 2026

Here are the other MLB players who have committed to the World Baseball Classic: OF Byron Buxton, OF Corbin Carroll, INF Ernie Clement, OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, INF Gunnar Henderson, P Clay Holmes, P, Griffin Jax, OF Aaron Judge, P Clayton Kershaw, P Nolan McLean, P Mason Miller, C Cal Raleigh, P Joe Ryan, DH Kyle Schwarber, P Tarik Skubal, C Will Smith, P Gabe Speier, INF Brice Turang, P Logan Webb and INF Bobby Witt Jr.