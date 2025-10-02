Former Tigers Paul Skenes, Alex Bregman, Kevin Gausman Nominated For 2025 All-MLB Team

Tiger Rag News Services

Three former LSU baseball players have been nominated for the 2025 All-Major League Baseball team, which recognizes the top performers at each position during the regular season.

Pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, third baseman Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox and pitcher Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays are the former LSU stars on the All-MLB ballot.

Fans can vote now for the ’25 All-MLB team at MLB.com/AllMLB. The voting concludes on Friday, October 10, at 11 a.m. The All-MLB Team will be announced on Thursday, November 13, during the MLB Awards in Las Vegas.

The 2025 All-MLB First and Second Teams will include one selection at catcher, first base, second base, shortstop, third base and designated hitter, as well as three outfielders, five starting pitchers and two relief pitchers. Only regular season performance is considered, and the All-MLB Teams consider players across all of MLB and are not separated into American League and National League.

No sophomore slump for Paul Skenes!



The Pirates ace is the first qualified pitcher with an ERA under 2.00 since Justin Verlander in 2022. pic.twitter.com/1g2scaJjmp — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2025

Skenes, a right-hander from Lake Forest, Calif., followed up his spectacular 2024 National League Rookie of the Year campaign with another dominant season in 2025. His record was 10-10 for the Pirates, who finished last in the NL Central at 71-91 and often did not offer much run support. But he still recorded a 1.97 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP in 187.2 innings with 216 strikeouts. And he was the NL starter in the All-Star Game for the second straight year.

Skenes, who led LSU and coach Jay Johnson to the 2023 national championship, finished as the first MLB pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA in a season since 2022, when right-hander Justin Verlander accomplished the feat for the Houston Astros. Skenes also made Pirates history as his 216 strikeouts are the most for a Pittsburgh right-hander in the live-ball era (since 1920).

Astros not in playoffs for 1st time since 2016. They went 8 straight years, reached 4 World Series, won 2 with 1 • – all with Alex Bregman. He’s still gong this year. Bregman Curse?https://t.co/A4ErY5aDux — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 29, 2025

Bregman, a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who played on two College World Series teams (2013 and ’15) for then-LSU coach Paul Mainieri, is in his first season in Boston. He batted .273 with 28 doubles, 18 homers, 62 RBI and 64 runs and was an All-Star Game selection for the third time in his career. He was a two-time World Series champion and four-time American League pennant winner during his nine seasons with the Astros (2016-24).

Gausman, a right-hander from Centennial, Colo., is in his 13th MLB season and his fourth with the Blue Jays. He was 10-11 with a 3.59 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 193 innings for the American League East winning Blue Jays (94-68). He was voted to the 2023 American League All-Star team with the Blue Jays, and he was a 2021 National League All-Star with the San Francisco Giants.