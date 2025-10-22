Former Starting Cornerback Ashton Stamps Leaves LSU Football Team

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The disappointing LSU football team of 2025 has had its second player abandon ship.

Junior cornerback Ashton Stamps, a starter in all 13 games last season but relegated to deep reserve duty with the influx of new talent from the NCAA Transfer Portal before this season, has left the team.

“Yeah, he is no longer on the roster,” LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed on the Southeastern Conference teleconference on Wednesday morning when asked about several reports that had Stamps off the team.

Sophomore defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell, a transfer from Texas, left the team after the first two games of this season after not playing.

Kelly just said on Monday that the plan was to red-shirt Stamps when asked about him not making the trip to Vanderbilt for Saturday’s game. No. 10 LSU lost at No. 17 Vanderbilt, 31-24, to fall to No. 20 in the country. The Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) host No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0 SEC) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Stamps had only played briefly in three games this season, making one tackle and breaking up two passes. He has not played since the Florida game, missing the Tigers’ last four games. He would have had one more game to play without losing a red-shirt season for another year of eligibility. He is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.