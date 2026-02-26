Former National Champion LSU Football Player Devonta Lee Dies At Age 26

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Devonta Lee, who played for the 2019 national champion LSU football team, has died at the age of 26, LSU confirmed on Thursday.

The LSU Football family mourns the loss of former Tiger, Devonta Lee.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates. 💜 pic.twitter.com/5Ioxri7Qde — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 26, 2026

Lee had been battling cancer, his mother Lacresia Brown told KTVE-TV, which is the NBC affiliate in Monroe. He was a wide receiver at LSU from 2019-21 and at Louisiana Tech in 2022 and ’23. He signed with the Tigers in 2019 as the No. 8-ranked prospect in the nation in the athlete category and No. 8 player in Louisiana from Amite High in Amite.

He battled bone cancer in 2022, but was declared cancer free in 2023.

“The LSU Football family mourns the loss of former Tiger, Devonta Lee,” the LSU Football program’s Twitter site said Thursday. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”